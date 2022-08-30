Ames City Council To Consider Renaming Airport After James Herman Banning

(Ames, IA) — A couple of cities in central Iowa have found West Nile-infected mosquitoes in their monitoring traps. Ames and Des Moines announced they have found mosquitoes with the virus. Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says August and September are generally the peak months for the disease. Smith does surveillance in seven counties and has found West Nile in three of them. He says most people are going to have very mild symptoms and may not even know they have it, but some people develop severe infections that can be fatal. Smith says it’s a reminder to take precautions against getting bitten if you are outdoors and mosquitoes are present. The best precautions are wearing insect repellant and dumping out any standing water where mosquitoes might breed.

