Ames City Council To Consider Renaming Airport After James Herman Banning
(Ames, IA) – The Ames City Council is considering a name change for the city’s airport. KCCI/TV reports the city is seeking public input on whether to name the airport for James Herman Banning, the first African-American to obtain a pilot’s license in the United States. Banning was born in Oklahoma Territory in 1900 and moved to Iowa with his family in 1919. He later attended Iowa State University and studied engineering. He gained fame in 1932 as the first Black aviator to fly coast-to-coast.
