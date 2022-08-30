ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Asheville, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
FOX Carolina

Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside on Friday morning. Deputies said the car was stolen at QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off at Golden Strip School of Music.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies

HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 3 runaway teens in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three missing teenage boys. According to deputies, the three boys were last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at Clear Sky Behavioral on Old Greenlee Road in Marion. Deputies say 17-year-old Dalton Foster...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Check#Health And Welfare#Violent Crime#Fox#The Sheriffs Office#Mission Hospital#The Sherriff S Office
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29. Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SWAT called to shots fired in Anderson County

Details of abuse at Rockstar Cheer emerge in first lawsuit. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on impaired driving. Biscuit is a fun mid-sized shepherd mix that loves to play and explore. He is young at heart, friendly, and inviting. First Alert Forecast : August 31.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone. Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate philanthropist remembered for contributions

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. Melvin Younts remembered for contributions to Fountain Inn and beyond. More lawsuits are expected against Rockstar Cheer and deceased founder Scott Foster amid allegations of sexual abuse.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy