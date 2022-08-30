Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home. According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were hurt in a house fire on Friday night. According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on Whittlin Way. Deputies say a woman, man...
FOX Carolina
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside on Friday morning. Deputies said the car was stolen at QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off at Golden Strip School of Music.
FOX Carolina
Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies
HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 3 runaway teens in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three missing teenage boys. According to deputies, the three boys were last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at Clear Sky Behavioral on Old Greenlee Road in Marion. Deputies say 17-year-old Dalton Foster...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29. Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with...
FOX Carolina
SWAT called to shots fired in Anderson County
Details of abuse at Rockstar Cheer emerge in first lawsuit. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on impaired driving. Biscuit is a fun mid-sized shepherd mix that loves to play and explore. He is young at heart, friendly, and inviting. First Alert Forecast : August 31.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone. Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.
FOX Carolina
Fentanyl deaths increasing nearly ten years straight in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Like many places across the country, fentanyl continues to be a deadly concern right here in Greenville County. FOX Carolina spoke with the Coroner’s Office about what they’re seeing when it comes to the high potent substance. “So we first started seeing fentanyl...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff: Bullet that killed Upstate mother was fired intentionally, not a ricochet
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The bullet that killed a mother of nine in Gaffney did not ricochet during target practice as was first thought, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. The investigation showed the bullet was fired intentionally, he said. Deputies were called to a home on Songbird...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
my40.tv
Man also charged in meth toxicity death of Haywood County 2-month-old
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's 2-month-old son in November 2020. As New...
my40.tv
Body scanner on the way for Rutherford County jail following overdose incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County is about to join the growing number of North Carolina counties that now have body scanners in their jails. The Rutherford County sheriff says the addition is much needed after two recent rounds of jailhouse overdoses. Sheriff Chris Francis says the body...
FOX Carolina
Upstate philanthropist remembered for contributions
Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. Melvin Younts remembered for contributions to Fountain Inn and beyond. More lawsuits are expected against Rockstar Cheer and deceased founder Scott Foster amid allegations of sexual abuse.
