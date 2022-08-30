ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

New UI Art Museum Opens

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0hb7UULT00

(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa’s new 50 million-dollar Stanley Museum of Art is now open with all of its collections under the same roof for the first time since the 2008 flood. The museum’s 18-thousand objects have been at various other museums and traveling exhibitions as the university worked to rebuild. The Stanley’s director Lauren Lessing recommends that first-time visitors find something that looks familiar, something new, something surprising, and something they have questions about, and then come back many times and repeat that exercise. The UI’s Stanley Museum of Art opened Friday and it is free to the public in downtown Iowa City.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa City’s Jazzercise center turns over to new owners

It’s not hard to get your groove on during a Jazzercise class when the instructor blasts Lizzo on the speakers and hops into steps with vibrant pep. Mariah Ruyle, new co-owner of Iowa City’s Jazzercise fitness center on Gilbert Street, guided Wednesday’s early morning “DanceMIXX” group through upbeat choreography set to some of today’s most popular songs.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Scientist Is Prepping Rover to Explore Mysteries On The Moon

(Iowa City, IA) — As NASA prepares to send its first rocket toward the Moon in nearly 50 years, a University of Iowa researcher is among the lead scientists on a separate robotic mission. Jasper Halekas, a U-I professor of physics and astronomy, is deputy principal investigator for the Lunar Vertex project. It will send a space probe to an area of the Moon with a strong magnetic field and a mysterious swirl of very light and very dark soils. The Lunar Vertex spacecraft, due for launch in 2024, will include a rover exploring the Moon’s surface. On Monday, NASA had to scrub the scheduled launch of its unmanned Artemis One rocket due to an engine problem.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Iowa City, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game

Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner announced the closure and thanked customers for their years of support. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#New Ui Art Museum Opens#The University Of Iowa#Stanley Museum Of Art#Ui
iowapublicradio.org

Cedar Rapids union at standstill with Ingredion

It’s been a month since 122 workers at a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids went on strike. On Thursday, union members, families and community members met outside the gates of Ingredion to decry what they called "bad-faith" attempts by the company to remove benefits and positions as they negotiate for a new contract.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

La Porte City Golf Club to close in September

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it. The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors...
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus. Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
KCRG.com

Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
TEXAS STATE
US 104.9

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
KCRG.com

Few storms Friday evening, cooler weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night lights this evening looks to be in good shape, though a bit warm to start. Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend. Look for more clouds tomorrow as well. Another round of isolated activity may be able to get going in the afternoon. Any rain tonight or tomorrow looks light and should remain low impact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy