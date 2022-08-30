New UI Art Museum Opens

(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa’s new 50 million-dollar Stanley Museum of Art is now open with all of its collections under the same roof for the first time since the 2008 flood. The museum’s 18-thousand objects have been at various other museums and traveling exhibitions as the university worked to rebuild. The Stanley’s director Lauren Lessing recommends that first-time visitors find something that looks familiar, something new, something surprising, and something they have questions about, and then come back many times and repeat that exercise. The UI’s Stanley Museum of Art opened Friday and it is free to the public in downtown Iowa City.