Valley, AL

WTVM

Valley father finds missing son dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - “I told him I loved him, I’m proud of him, I don’t know what he was going through. I don’t know what happened to him,” says Jamie Barber, father of Joshua Barber. Through tears and grief, the father of 30-year-old Joshua...
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam

An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
WTVM

Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
WKRG News 5

Semi-truck tires tear through woman’s home in Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep. The incident, which happened on Aug. 30, 2022, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department. According to Della Ogletree, the […]
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.  On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.  After arriving at the […]
wdhn.com

Union Springs Police offers reward for ongoing murder investigation

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — The Union Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide and is asking for help from the public. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, Rashaad Williams. Thursday, August 18, 2022, Police arrived in...
WSFA

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
WTVM

1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
CBS 42

Georgia woman marks 101st birthday surrounded by friends, family

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, the community gathered to celebrate a Columbus woman marking a special milestone. Born on Aug. 28, 1921, Bernice Adams celebrated her 101st birthday this week. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies, friends, family, and neighbors got together for a drive-by birthday party. Adams said her secret to making it to […]
Newnan Times-Herald

Two arrested on kidnapping, forgery, false imprisonment charges

A man is safe after being reportedly kidnapped by two men and ordered to cash a check at a local bank, authorities said. The incident occurred Wednesday at the Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard when a man walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller which said “keep me safe.”
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Body found in Macon County identified

The body found in Macon County Tuesday has been identified. Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson said the body of 30-year-old Joshua Barber was found on U.S. Hwy 29 North. Sheriff Brunson said Barber is believed to be a missing person out of Loxley. As of right now, the sheriff’s...
WTVM

Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrests two during search warrant and seizes $14,904 worth of narcotics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County. Authorities […]
