Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika police worry someone is going to die as feuding teens swap gunfire
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
WTVM
Valley father finds missing son dead
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - “I told him I loved him, I’m proud of him, I don’t know what he was going through. I don’t know what happened to him,” says Jamie Barber, father of Joshua Barber. Through tears and grief, the father of 30-year-old Joshua...
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam
An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
WTVM
Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Semi-truck tires tear through woman’s home in Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep. The incident, which happened on Aug. 30, 2022, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department. According to Della Ogletree, the […]
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia. After arriving at the […]
wdhn.com
Union Springs Police offers reward for ongoing murder investigation
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — The Union Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide and is asking for help from the public. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, Rashaad Williams. Thursday, August 18, 2022, Police arrived in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
14-year-old arrested, charged with arson in Georgia Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl has been arrested in connection a fire that caused significant damage at a Georgia Walmart. According to the Peachtree City Police Department, on Aug. 30, 2022, a 14-year-old girl was taken into custody and charged with Arson in the 1st Degree in connection to a fire at […]
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
WTVM
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a man and a woman in relation to an unsolved homicide from 2000. On April 23, 2000, Opelika police and rescue personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive 4-month-old child in the 400 Block of Raintree Street. Responders found Jarquavious...
Georgia woman marks 101st birthday surrounded by friends, family
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, the community gathered to celebrate a Columbus woman marking a special milestone. Born on Aug. 28, 1921, Bernice Adams celebrated her 101st birthday this week. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies, friends, family, and neighbors got together for a drive-by birthday party. Adams said her secret to making it to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Two arrested on kidnapping, forgery, false imprisonment charges
A man is safe after being reportedly kidnapped by two men and ordered to cash a check at a local bank, authorities said. The incident occurred Wednesday at the Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard when a man walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller which said “keep me safe.”
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Body found in Macon County identified
The body found in Macon County Tuesday has been identified. Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson said the body of 30-year-old Joshua Barber was found on U.S. Hwy 29 North. Sheriff Brunson said Barber is believed to be a missing person out of Loxley. As of right now, the sheriff’s...
WTVM
Fatal wreck leaves 79-year-old Fla. man dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident leaves a Jacksonville man dead in Columbus, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, 79-year-old Ronald Middlebrook was visiting the area. Middlebrook’s brother was driving the car at the time of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where...
MCSO arrests two during search warrant and seizes $14,904 worth of narcotics
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County. Authorities […]
Comments / 0