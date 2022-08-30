Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale. The event featured several different rodeo events with nearly 40 contestants.
KTAR.com
Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms
PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon.
12news.com
A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday
PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
AZFamily
Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community. Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
Arizona Construction Worker Falls 12 Feet Into Concrete Vault
The worker fell about 12 feet.
Thrillist
How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona
The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
AZFamily
Family fighting City of Phoenix over placement of speed hump
Arizonans owe $70 million in past-due utility bills. Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned.
AZFamily
Box truck drives into Glendale power poles and building
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck is leaking diesel fuel on roads in Glendale after it was hit by a car and swerved into power poles and a building this morning. Glendale Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a white car that was traveling southbound on 51st Ave that lost control steering into oncoming traffic. The white car then struck a box truck which swerved off the roadway and hit a power pole and patio of a business. The box truck started leaking fuel onto the roads. The female driver of the white car has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings in the Valley Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX — The heat is on Labor Day weekend!. Valley highs will top out near 109 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area from Saturday morning to Monday evening, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode those days.
Glendale Star
Future shines bright for Desert Diamond Casinos
Formerly known as Gila River Arena, the city-owned arena in the Westgate Entertainment District has a new name — Desert Diamond Arena. According to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, the discussions between the city of Glendale, ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos had been going on over the last five or six months.
AZFamily
Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear
The event's goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience.
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Phoenix Edition)
CraigslistEvery week we visit a different city and see what kinds of cars we can find under $5,000. Here's the haul from sun-scorched Arizona.
