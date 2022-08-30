Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
The November 8th Ballot in Laclede County gained another issue today
The November 8th Ballot in Laclede County gained another issue today after the Laclede County Commissioners voted to put the surtax issue up for a vote of the people. The Laclede County Clerk read the measure to the Commissioners and the public who attended. Representatives from both sides of the...
Missouri representatives to use folding tables, plastic chairs during special session due to renovation
One week from Tuesday, lawmakers will be back at the Missouri State Capitol for a special session to lower the state's income tax rate but the problem is the renovation in the House chamber isn't complete.
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Cases in Pulaski County Associate Court
39-year-old Chrystal Marie Haag of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on charges of driving while her license was revoked and possessing a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Haag on September 18th of 2021 operated a motor vehicle on Marshall Drive in St. Robert during a time that her operator’s license was revoked. She had been convicted three times before on the same charge. Documents also allege that the defendant possessed fentanyl on that date as well. Haag entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled the case for a counsel status hearing on September 27th.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County high school evacuated over bomb threat
Authorities give the all clear after a bomb threat is called in at a high school in Phelps County. The St. James Police Department says a student received a message indicating there was a bomb inside St. James High School on Thursday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building...
kjluradio.com
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
lakeexpo.com
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation
Camden County deputies are asking for help finding a Camdenton man who they suspect hit another man with a vehicle Tuesday night, killing him. The post Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
kjluradio.com
Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County
Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
myozarksonline.com
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
ksgf.com
Murder Charges Filed After Shooting In Lebanon
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting this week in Lebanon. Police say Kevin Ash, 33, is charged with shooting his step-brother, 45-year-old Bobby Langston, during an argument at a home. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
lakeexpo.com
712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KYTV
Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
houstonherald.com
Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston
An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
