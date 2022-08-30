ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

Comments / 1

Related
myozarksonline.com

The November 8th Ballot in Laclede County gained another issue today

The November 8th Ballot in Laclede County gained another issue today after the Laclede County Commissioners voted to put the surtax issue up for a vote of the people. The Laclede County Clerk read the measure to the Commissioners and the public who attended. Representatives from both sides of the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo

LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
LICKING, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Arrest made in Camden County homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Waynesville, MO
Waynesville, MO
Government
myozarksonline.com

Cases in Pulaski County Associate Court

39-year-old Chrystal Marie Haag of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on charges of driving while her license was revoked and possessing a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Haag on September 18th of 2021 operated a motor vehicle on Marshall Drive in St. Robert during a time that her operator’s license was revoked. She had been convicted three times before on the same charge. Documents also allege that the defendant possessed fentanyl on that date as well. Haag entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled the case for a counsel status hearing on September 27th.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County high school evacuated over bomb threat

Authorities give the all clear after a bomb threat is called in at a high school in Phelps County. The St. James Police Department says a student received a message indicating there was a bomb inside St. James High School on Thursday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance

A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County

Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Private Investigator#Politics Local#Waynesville City Council
kwos.com

School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble

The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ksgf.com

Murder Charges Filed After Shooting In Lebanon

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting this week in Lebanon. Police say Kevin Ash, 33, is charged with shooting his step-brother, 45-year-old Bobby Langston, during an argument at a home. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail.
LEBANON, MO
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
LEBANON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lakeexpo.com

712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks.  In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
CAMDENTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston

An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy