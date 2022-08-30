ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Looking for Lincoln discusses 'Abraham Lincoln and Self-Improvement'

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Abraham Lincoln’s story is an inspiring and tragic tale of determination and willingness to learn. Now scholars and fans can join Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Lincoln Historian Dr. Christian McWhirter for a free, live discussion of what lessons can be learned from Lincoln’s life entitled, “Abraham Lincoln and Self-Improvement,” as part of the Looking for Lincoln online series. Reservations are not required for the program.

Viewers can watch and take part in the program live on Wednesday, September 7 at 7 p.m. on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels. Questions can be submitted by viewers during the event and the broadcast will end with a question and answer session with the virtual audience.

Dr. Christian McWhirter is the Lincoln Historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum and author of Battle Hymns: The Power and Popularity of Music in the Civil War. His writings on Lincoln, popular music and the Civil War have appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, Chicago Sun-Times and Civil War Monitor. His most recent publication is a Washington Post article on Christmas songs of the Civil War.

The program will be recorded for viewing after the premiere and will be available on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook and YouTube video channels.

“We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln. “These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.”

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, click here .

