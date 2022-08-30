Read full article on original website
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Enter Sandman's lyrics are apparently the most misheard of any song in the US
For your information, the Metallica song does not contain the word "eggs"
40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982
Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Dave Mustaine on David Ellefson: "the guy that I know and love was a different person"
Mustaine reflects on his relationship with former bandmate Ellefson, and declares Megadeth are "sitting on some of the best years ahead of us ever"
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said Brian Jones Criticized Him for His ‘Feminine Moments’
Mick Jagger once said former Stones member Brian Jones criticized him for his "feminine moments."
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’
NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?. According to responses...
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
“He Could Have Been A Crip…” Johnny Paycheck’s Bandmates & Friends Reflect On The Outlaw’s Country Music Career
Johnny Paycheck, the outlaw legend, lived a life of extremes, truly embodying a lifestyle that matched his outlaw persona. Paycheck was grew up poor, and pulled himself out of poverty with his music. He became a working-class hero after recording the great blue collar anthem “Take This Job and Shove It” in 1977.
Surviving Murderdolls members appear to be feuding over the band's estate
Wednesday 13 and Acey Slade release lengthy statements over Murderdolls' legacy following a 'celebration' of the band's debut album turning 20
How to watch the massive tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
When is the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert? What time is the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert? Where can I watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert? You can watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute show on Paramount Plus, MTV and CBS. What happened to Taylor Hawkins? Who is performing in the Taylor Hawkins tribute show? How did Taylor Hawkins die?
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album
Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
Little River Band Singer John Farnham Diagnosed With Cancer
Australian singer John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer. Farnham, 73, underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Melbourne after doctors discovered a cancerous growth. "Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” Farnham said in a statement (via Billboard). "The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP
For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
‘Bad to the Bone': Beyond George Thorogood’s Hit Song
For most people, the first thing that comes to mind about George Thorogood & the Destroyers is "Bad to the Bone." The song. But not the album of the same name. Thorogood's iconic hit, part of enough movie and TV soundtracks to buy him much more than one bourbon, scotch or beer, serves as the title track for the band's fifth album and the first for a major label, EMI, after a tenure with the independent Rounder Records. The 10-song set caught Thorogood and his group in high flight, too, hot off dates opening for the Rolling Stones and the Freeze-Frame-hot J. Geils Band. The band had been in front of a lot of eyeballs and eardrums, and the moment to capitalize had arrived.
