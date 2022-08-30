ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower

Hosted by David Eisenhower, tackle the weightiest public affairs topics of our time. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
Excitement builds ahead of Dragon Con 2022

Dragon Con is the largest multimedia, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the country. It’s been held in Atlanta since 1987. The convention returns to full capacity this year after canceling in 2020 because of COVID-19 and holding...
ATLANTA, GA
Curious Traveler

ATLANTA, GA
Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, YMCA of Metro Atlanta and WABE partner to raise awareness about drowning prevention

ATLANTA – The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area (park), YMCA of Metro Atlanta and WABE today announced a partnership to raise awareness about drowning prevention. In preparation for Labor Day weekend, the organizations have developed a water safety campaign to encourage individuals to use personal flotation devices (PFD) or life vests while swimming or playing in the Chattahoochee River.
ATLANTA, GA
Community leaders weigh in on approaches toward reducing youth violence

Firearms are the leading cause of death for Americans one to 17 years old. On this special edition of “Closer Look,” community experts discuss holistic approaches to minimize systemic, socio-economic barriers that promote youth violence. From 2019-2020, gun homicides among children and teenagers saw a dramatic increase. Founders...
ATLANTA, GA
Operations to shut down at Atlanta Medical Center Downtown

Wellstar Health System is closing its Atlanta Medical Center. The system announced the move in a statement Wednesday night. Wellstar officials say operations at Atlanta Medical Center will shut down on Nov. 1. In a statement, the Marietta-based company’s CEO Candice Saunders said Wellstar’s financial losses amid decreasing revenues, rising...
ATLANTA, GA
Fulton County's DA continues to bring big political names into her election meddling investigation

We look deeper into the special grand jury in Fulton County’s election-meddling investigation, including big names battling subpoenas. Plus, some worry Georgia’s abortion law could impact treatment to those who suffer a miscarriage. And what Cobb County schools still needs to do to educate students, parents and administrators about an important history.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

