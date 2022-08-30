Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury Confirms He'll Be Ringside At WWE Clash At The Castle
Tyson Fury is confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle. Fury took to social media to announce he will be ringside for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. News of Fury being at WWE Clash at the Caslte was first reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. The report stated Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
Seth Rollins Details Real Issues With Matt Riddle, Doesn't Believe Anything Is Off Limits In Promos
The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins took a much more personal turn on Monday when Rollins brought up Riddle's divorce and his ex-wife taking his kids. Riddle and Rollins have a personal history behind the scenes that dates back to 2019 when Riddle's ex-wife body-shamed Becky Lynch, who is Rollins' wife, and other WWE women on Instagram.
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
Chris Jericho: Triple H Is Changing The Narrative, NXT Sucks, My Boss Has More Money Than His Does
Chris Jericho has responded to Triple H. During an interview with Ariel Helwani that premiered on September 2, Triple H was asked about AEW and if he was punished for AEW beating NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars. Triple H replied, "No, no. People put so much pressure on this...
NBC Sports
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
McIntyre Works Out In The Welsh Mountains, Brandon Thurston On Talk Is Jericho, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 2, 2022. - In preparation of his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle, WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre working out in the Welsh mountains. You can view that video above. - Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on...
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s
Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right
Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
NXT Level Up (9/2) Results: Dante Chen, Xyon Quinn, Duke Hudson, Arianna Grace, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 2, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/2) You can find results from around the world of wrestling in Fightful's results section.
Triple H On AEW: They Beat Our Developmental System, Good For Them
Triple H speaks on NXT and the 'war' with All Elite Wrestling. For the first year and a half of AEW Dynamite's lifespan as a television program, it was up against WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. After Dynamite went on to beat NXT in both total viewership and key demos on a regular basis, the black and yellow brand moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.
WWE and AEW Go Home! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/2/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKateFabe) and Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) discuss:. -AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final. -Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho. -Hit Row vs. MMM. -Rousey Reinstated. -2 Years of Roman Reigns as World Champion. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram
AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Bobby Fish Gone, AEW All Out, WWE Clash Previews | Grapsody 9/2/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for September 2, 2022 in a special Friday show!
Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business
Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Drew McIntyre: Splitting The Titles May Not Be A Bad Thing If It's Possible
Drew McIntyre has more ideas should he become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The WWE Championship was unified with the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar. Since then, Reigns has appeared on both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, though he has reduced his overall schedule.
Tony Khan Thought Recent Talent Meeting Was Positive, Addressed 'Dozens Of Points'
Ahead of the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW reportedly held a talent meeting to address issues that had come up. Reported issues included contract inquiries from other companies, personal issues, unrest, and more. Fightful Select reported that Khan, Tony Schiavone, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho...
Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury
Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
Thunder Rosa: Pro Wrestling Should Lead The Way In Showing What Equality Looks Like
Thunder Rosa has issued a statement on the state of women's pro wrestling. On the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, Rosa announced she would be out of action with an injury and could not defend her AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm at AEW All Out. An Interim AEW Women's Title was created in her absence.
