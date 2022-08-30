ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Tyson Fury Confirms He'll Be Ringside At WWE Clash At The Castle

Tyson Fury is confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle. Fury took to social media to announce he will be ringside for WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. News of Fury being at WWE Clash at the Caslte was first reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. The report stated Fury "almost certainly won’t be doing anything physically on the show."
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
NBC Sports

US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s

Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Fightful

Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right

Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Fightful

Triple H On AEW: They Beat Our Developmental System, Good For Them

Triple H speaks on NXT and the 'war' with All Elite Wrestling. For the first year and a half of AEW Dynamite's lifespan as a television program, it was up against WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. After Dynamite went on to beat NXT in both total viewership and key demos on a regular basis, the black and yellow brand moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.
Fightful

WWE and AEW Go Home! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/2/22 Review

Kate Elizabeth (@MissKateFabe) and Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) discuss:. -AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final. -Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho. -Hit Row vs. MMM. -Rousey Reinstated. -2 Years of Roman Reigns as World Champion. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Fightful

AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram

AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Fightful

Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business

Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Fightful

Drew McIntyre: Splitting The Titles May Not Be A Bad Thing If It's Possible

Drew McIntyre has more ideas should he become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The WWE Championship was unified with the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar. Since then, Reigns has appeared on both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, though he has reduced his overall schedule.
Fightful

Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury

Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
Fightful

