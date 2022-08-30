(SACRAMENTO) — TheBehavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) at UC Davis has awarded six 2022 pilot grants to advance mental health research. The grants will fund studies on the stigma around opioid use disorder, firearm suicide prevention, the early identification of attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), treatment fidelity for high-risk psychosis, and translational neuroscience research for epilepsy, neurological disorders, and anxiety.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO