NPR

Still Reeling, Uvalde Goes Back To School

Students in Uvalde, Texas are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School back in May. But parents and kids are still worried about security in the district — and some families are opting to homeschool instead of going back in-person.
post-register.com

Amayas expand backpacks giveaway to Uvalde children￼

For years, Connie S. and Louise L. Amaya of Lockhart have seen it in their hearts to supply backpacks for the children of Lockhart. This year, following the tragedy of the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Amayas decided they could do more. And when their first trip to deliver backpacks to Louis’ hometown fell short of supplying enough backpacks, the Amayas decided to do even more and returned for a second giveaway, this time with support from others, including many Lockhart leaders.
KSAT 12

Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students

UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students. The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Students from the school...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

State of Texas awards almost $300K to fund at-risk youth in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — The State of Texas has awarded almost $300,000 in state money to help fund at-risk youth in Uvalde. The $295,562 Discretionary State Aid Grant was given to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department (UCJPD) to help fund a program for young people exhibiting emotional or behavioral problems at school and who need additional help beyond what the school can provide.
Larry Lease

Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security Changes

Parents are not satisfied about the Uvalde CISD district security upgrades.Alan J Hendry/Unsplash. Students in Uvalde will return to Robb Elementary for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. Fox 4 reports that the district sent out an update to parents about the updated security and support plan. Changes include additional counselors available on campus, fencing around campuses, DPS troopers on campus, and extra security cameras.
Click2Houston.com

Uvalde community rallies together for first high school football game following tragedy at Robb Elementary; Click here to watch

The community in Uvalde came together on Friday night to celebrate the start of football season following a sudden tragedy earlier this year. Residents in the area say they continue to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and began opening fire on May 24.
ValleyCentral

School, police officials urge public to report threats

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is now in session across the Rio Grande Valley, and reports of threats and suspicious activity in and around campuses are being reported almost daily. School and law enforcement officials said after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents, students, and communities across the RGV are now on high […]
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

Laying a shooter to rest: Where is the line between morality and ethics?

On May 24, 2022, an armed Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of 21 people before police intervention led to his death. Following the aftermath, Ramos’ autopsy was completed on May 27. From that point, it allegedly took one month for service and cremation arrangements to be made. During that period of time, multiple local funeral homes refused service to the family of the shooter, claiming they did not want to deal with him. It took until late June for an out of town funeral home to take on the task of Ramos’ arrangements. This situation brings up an interesting question: do funeral homes have the right to refuse service like this?
