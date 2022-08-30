Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
NPR
Still Reeling, Uvalde Goes Back To School
Students in Uvalde, Texas are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School back in May. But parents and kids are still worried about security in the district — and some families are opting to homeschool instead of going back in-person.
post-register.com
Amayas expand backpacks giveaway to Uvalde children￼
For years, Connie S. and Louise L. Amaya of Lockhart have seen it in their hearts to supply backpacks for the children of Lockhart. This year, following the tragedy of the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Amayas decided they could do more. And when their first trip to deliver backpacks to Louis’ hometown fell short of supplying enough backpacks, the Amayas decided to do even more and returned for a second giveaway, this time with support from others, including many Lockhart leaders.
KSAT 12
Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students
UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students. The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Students from the school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State of Texas awards almost $300K to fund at-risk youth in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — The State of Texas has awarded almost $300,000 in state money to help fund at-risk youth in Uvalde. The $295,562 Discretionary State Aid Grant was given to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department (UCJPD) to help fund a program for young people exhibiting emotional or behavioral problems at school and who need additional help beyond what the school can provide.
ABC13 Houston
Months after Uvalde, Texas shooting, 'meet-the-teacher' night shows security improvements vary
UVALDE, Texas -- In less than a week, students in Uvalde will be heading back to the classroom for the first time since their last school year ended in tragedy. For months, parents have been calling for safety and security changes, KSAT reported. That work has started, but it appears...
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security Changes
Parents are not satisfied about the Uvalde CISD district security upgrades.Alan J Hendry/Unsplash. Students in Uvalde will return to Robb Elementary for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. Fox 4 reports that the district sent out an update to parents about the updated security and support plan. Changes include additional counselors available on campus, fencing around campuses, DPS troopers on campus, and extra security cameras.
KSAT 12
Sabinal ISD ramping up security to protect students, staff this school year
SABINAL – Sabinal ISD is taking lessons learned from the Robb Elementary tragedy and implementing new safety changes for this school year. The Robb Elementary shooting has inspired schools across the state to make serious security changes. Just over 20 miles east of Uvalde in Sabinal, it’s no different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
Uvalde parents worry about school safety as new school year approaches
As the first day of school approaches for Uvalde CISD, students and parents got the chance to meet their teachers this week. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has more.
Click2Houston.com
Uvalde community rallies together for first high school football game following tragedy at Robb Elementary; Click here to watch
The community in Uvalde came together on Friday night to celebrate the start of football season following a sudden tragedy earlier this year. Residents in the area say they continue to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and began opening fire on May 24.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
School, police officials urge public to report threats
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is now in session across the Rio Grande Valley, and reports of threats and suspicious activity in and around campuses are being reported almost daily. School and law enforcement officials said after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents, students, and communities across the RGV are now on high […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Uvalde school shooting: Officers who responded will be allowed to return to work
Uvalde school shooting: Officers who responded will be allowed to return to work. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The officers who faced scrutiny over their...
mesquite-news.com
Families of Uvalde victims, activists rally for revised gun laws at Texas Capitol
A soft yet confident voice rings out over the sound system, “I was at Robb Elementary on the day of the shooting. I am here today to make a change,” student Katelyn Gonzales said. The reality has set in; the air becomes heavy and quietly tense. On Aug....
School board in Uvalde to discuss whether to fire police chief Pete Arredondo
The school board in Uvalde is expected to discuss whether to fire school police chief Pete Arredondo at a meeting today.
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
paisano-online.com
Laying a shooter to rest: Where is the line between morality and ethics?
On May 24, 2022, an armed Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of 21 people before police intervention led to his death. Following the aftermath, Ramos’ autopsy was completed on May 27. From that point, it allegedly took one month for service and cremation arrangements to be made. During that period of time, multiple local funeral homes refused service to the family of the shooter, claiming they did not want to deal with him. It took until late June for an out of town funeral home to take on the task of Ramos’ arrangements. This situation brings up an interesting question: do funeral homes have the right to refuse service like this?
Greg Abbott draws fury after claiming age to buy ARs can't be increased
The statement comes days after Uvalde families gathered at the Texas Capitol to demand Abbott call a special session to raise the minimum age to 21 for the purchase of assault weapons.
nypressnews.com
Uvalde parents protest outside home of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: ‘If we can’t sleep, neither can you’
Parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school massacre played recordings of their dead kids outside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion as they demanded action on gun control. “If we can’t sleep, neither can you!” one parent screamed at the pre-dawn Saturday rally in downtown Austin, the Huffington...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas — (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April...
Comments / 0