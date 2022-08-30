Read full article on original website
CMT
Blake Shelton Reveals The Secret Behind His “No Body” Line Dancing Video
Blake Shelton is the ultimate jokester, and he just pulled a good one on the country community. The platinum-selling artist recently shared a hilarious video of him line dancing to his latest release, “No Body.” Nearly two days after posting the clip, Shelton wants fans to know that it wasn’t him moving and grooving to the ‘90s-infused beat.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House
Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos
Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
ETOnline.com
Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- With His Goats
Beyoncé's got a fan in Kevin Bacon. The Footloose actor took to Instagram Sunday to cover Bey's song, "Heated," off her new hit album, Renaissance. While Bacon's was a stripped-down performance of the dance track, he did have a little assistance from his goats -- one of whom helped him strum along on the guitar as he sang the lyrics.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Brooks & Dunn Tribute Miranda Lambert at ACM Honors With Scorching ‘Kerosene’ Cover [Watch]
Miranda Lambert was the big winner at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors, taking home the prestigious Triple Crown Award. Only seven other country artists have earned the honor — including Brooks & Dunn, who were on hand to pay tribute to their friend on her big night.
Fisherman Hilariously Drops Bluegill Onto Wife’s Water Pad And Watches Her Freak Out
Sometimes it’s something so simple a person would almost never think of it. Except for that one guy that always comes up with great ideas and pulls through with them constantly. Everyone needs to have one of these guys in a group of the boys, they keep you on your toes and will have you bent to the ground laughing just about every time you’re hanging out.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO
I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
Scout Willis Enjoys 'Patiently' Awaited European Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Miller
The tour of love! Scout Willis has been trotting around Europe during her well-deserved vacation with boyfriend Jake Miller. The talented musician shared highlights of her romantic trip to Paris with her Instagram followers on Thursday, September 1. Article continues below advertisement. The longtime lovers pit-stopped at Jeff Koons' "Bouquet...
Blake Shelton Takes His Stepfather Role to Gwen Stefani’s Kids ‘Very Seriously’: It’s a ‘Privilege’
Dad life! Blake Shelton is fully embracing the stepfather life to wife Gwen Stefani’s kids, taking his role “very seriously,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively. “He wants to be there for everything — sports games,...
James Brolin Reveals Secret of His 24-year Marriage With Barbra Streisand
He married music legend Barba Streisand in 1998 and now, Marcus Welby, M.D. star James Brolin opens up the secrets to his strong 24-year marriage. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James Brolin spoke about the “keys” to keeping his relationship with Streisand strong and successful. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he explained. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”
The Story Of Waylon Jennings & His Legendary “$25,000 Piss”
The legendary Waylon Jennings. A country music icon and pioneer of the “Outlaw” country movement, Waylon has more than his fair share of wild stories, but perhaps one of the most entertaining is the legendary “$25,000 piss.”. In the documentary Renegade Outlaw Legend, Waylon recalled a contract...
TODAY.com
‘Little People, Big World’ star shares sweet tribute to son on 1st day of kindergarten
“Little People, Big World” stars Tori and Zach Roloff are the proud parents of a kindergartener. On Wednesday, Tori, 30, paid tribute to her “sweet baby j,” otherwise known as Jackson, on his first day of elementary school. “This kid makes my heart swell with pride,” Tori...
talentrecap.com
Gwen Stefani Ditches Her Signature Bold Red Lipstick
Everybody knows her signature makeup look, that heavy and dark cat eyes complemented by an exquisite red lip. Now in her early fifties, Gwen Stefani steps away from her comfort zone as she explores nude and lighter shades of lipstick. The new chapter in her makeup, signifies her more free, badass, and authentic self.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Strapless Blue Dress With High Slit For Post-Wedding Brunch: Photo
Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, threw an extravagant wedding at the Argo star’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The wedding consisted of a welcome dinner for family and friends on Friday, followed by the big vows, and finally, a closing brunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. Now, J. Lo has finally given her fans a glimpse into the weekend, and her dress for the family brunch is absolutely stunning.
‘Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti Tells Kristin That He & L.C. ‘Hooked Up’ In Cabo
Stephen Colletti, 36, admitted he and Lauren Conrad weren’t just friends on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during their Laguna Beach days. The former cast member of the MTV reality series revealed that he and the beauty, who goes by L.C., “hooked up,” when discussing the trip, which was featured on one of the episodes, on his Back to the Beach podcast, with former girlfriend and co-star Kristin Cavallari. After talking about a memorable moment in which Stephen called her a “slut” for dancing in a bar, the now mother-of-three asked him straight up if he “hooked up” with Lauren at that time.
