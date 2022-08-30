ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT

Blake Shelton Reveals The Secret Behind His “No Body” Line Dancing Video

Blake Shelton is the ultimate jokester, and he just pulled a good one on the country community. The platinum-selling artist recently shared a hilarious video of him line dancing to his latest release, “No Body.” Nearly two days after posting the clip, Shelton wants fans to know that it wasn’t him moving and grooving to the ‘90s-infused beat.
Closer Weekly

Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House

Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
ETOnline.com

Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- With His Goats

Beyoncé's got a fan in Kevin Bacon. The Footloose actor took to Instagram Sunday to cover Bey's song, "Heated," off her new hit album, Renaissance. While Bacon's was a stripped-down performance of the dance track, he did have a little assistance from his goats -- one of whom helped him strum along on the guitar as he sang the lyrics.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO

I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
Outsider.com

James Brolin Reveals Secret of His 24-year Marriage With Barbra Streisand

He married music legend Barba Streisand in 1998 and now, Marcus Welby, M.D. star James Brolin opens up the secrets to his strong 24-year marriage. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James Brolin spoke about the “keys” to keeping his relationship with Streisand strong and successful. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he explained. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Ditches Her Signature Bold Red Lipstick

Everybody knows her signature makeup look, that heavy and dark cat eyes complemented by an exquisite red lip. Now in her early fifties, Gwen Stefani steps away from her comfort zone as she explores nude and lighter shades of lipstick. The new chapter in her makeup, signifies her more free, badass, and authentic self.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Strapless Blue Dress With High Slit For Post-Wedding Brunch: Photo

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, threw an extravagant wedding at the Argo star’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The wedding consisted of a welcome dinner for family and friends on Friday, followed by the big vows, and finally, a closing brunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. Now, J. Lo has finally given her fans a glimpse into the weekend, and her dress for the family brunch is absolutely stunning.
HollywoodLife

‘Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti Tells Kristin That He & L.C. ‘Hooked Up’ In Cabo

Stephen Colletti, 36, admitted he and Lauren Conrad weren’t just friends on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during their Laguna Beach days. The former cast member of the MTV reality series revealed that he and the beauty, who goes by L.C., “hooked up,” when discussing the trip, which was featured on one of the episodes, on his Back to the Beach podcast, with former girlfriend and co-star Kristin Cavallari. After talking about a memorable moment in which Stephen called her a “slut” for dancing in a bar, the now mother-of-three asked him straight up if he “hooked up” with Lauren at that time.
