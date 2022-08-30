ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s

Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Fightful

Liv Morgan Teases Surprise Acting Role, Notes That News Is Coming 'Very Very Very Soon'

Liv Morgan is headed back to Hollywood. Although current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her hands full in the ring on a regular basis, that isn't preventing her from dabbling in the world of acting. Recently, Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, had a role in 'The Kill Room', which is a film that is currently in post-production. Samuel L Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Uma Thurman are also set to star in the movie.
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Fightful

Good Christian AJ Styles Liked When Noted Family Man The Miz Was Abducted On WWE Raw

AJ Styles didn't feel bad when The Miz got kidnaped live on WWE Raw. Instead, he somewhat liked it. In recent weeks, Dexter Lumis has been invading WWE RAW, and he has targeted The Miz. The mystery man abducted the former WWE Champion on the August 22 episode of WWE RAW. Styles witnessed the kidnapping as it occurred during a tag team bout where Styles and Bobby Lashley faced The Miz and Ciampa.
Fightful

Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business

Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Fightful

AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram

AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Fightful

Tony Khan Is Fine With However Fans React, Will Always Listen To The Fans

Tony Khan will continue to listen to the fans. Fans online questioned the decision of Tony Khan to put Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday after previously announcing the match for AEW All Out. Moxley made short work of Punk, who re-injured his foot in the match, to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
Fightful

Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right

Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Fightful

Triple H On AEW: They Beat Our Developmental System, Good For Them

Triple H speaks on NXT and the 'war' with All Elite Wrestling. For the first year and a half of AEW Dynamite's lifespan as a television program, it was up against WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. After Dynamite went on to beat NXT in both total viewership and key demos on a regular basis, the black and yellow brand moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.
Fightful

Jim Ross: It's Hard To Predict What's Going To Come Out Of The Mind Of Tony Khan

Jim Ross talks Tony Khan. Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Tony Khan has dished out plenty of surprises for the fans of the promotion. Whether it be a surprise debut like Sting or a major event announcement like Forbidden Door, fans of AEW are always left guessing on what shocking moment the company has up their sleeve next.
Fightful

