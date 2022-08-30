Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Details Real Issues With Matt Riddle, Doesn't Believe Anything Is Off Limits In Promos
The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins took a much more personal turn on Monday when Rollins brought up Riddle's divorce and his ex-wife taking his kids. Riddle and Rollins have a personal history behind the scenes that dates back to 2019 when Riddle's ex-wife body-shamed Becky Lynch, who is Rollins' wife, and other WWE women on Instagram.
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s
Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Chris Jericho: Triple H Is Changing The Narrative, NXT Sucks, My Boss Has More Money Than His Does
Chris Jericho has responded to Triple H. During an interview with Ariel Helwani that premiered on September 2, Triple H was asked about AEW and if he was punished for AEW beating NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars. Triple H replied, "No, no. People put so much pressure on this...
Cardi B Names Her Favorite WWE Entrance Music, This Week's AEW Rankings, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. - WWE put out a tweet asking fans who has the best entrance music, to which famous rapper Cardi B replied:. - Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday August 31, 2022:. - Happy Birthday Jeff Hardy!. - Happy Birthday...
Liv Morgan Teases Surprise Acting Role, Notes That News Is Coming 'Very Very Very Soon'
Liv Morgan is headed back to Hollywood. Although current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her hands full in the ring on a regular basis, that isn't preventing her from dabbling in the world of acting. Recently, Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, had a role in 'The Kill Room', which is a film that is currently in post-production. Samuel L Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Uma Thurman are also set to star in the movie.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Good Christian AJ Styles Liked When Noted Family Man The Miz Was Abducted On WWE Raw
AJ Styles didn't feel bad when The Miz got kidnaped live on WWE Raw. Instead, he somewhat liked it. In recent weeks, Dexter Lumis has been invading WWE RAW, and he has targeted The Miz. The mystery man abducted the former WWE Champion on the August 22 episode of WWE RAW. Styles witnessed the kidnapping as it occurred during a tag team bout where Styles and Bobby Lashley faced The Miz and Ciampa.
Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business
Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
McIntyre Works Out In The Welsh Mountains, Brandon Thurston On Talk Is Jericho, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 2, 2022. - In preparation of his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle, WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre working out in the Welsh mountains. You can view that video above. - Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on...
AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram
AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Tony Khan Is Fine With However Fans React, Will Always Listen To The Fans
Tony Khan will continue to listen to the fans. Fans online questioned the decision of Tony Khan to put Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday after previously announcing the match for AEW All Out. Moxley made short work of Punk, who re-injured his foot in the match, to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
Trevor Murdoch Reflects On His Time In Ring Ka King Including A Street Fight Against Luke Gallows
Trevor Murdoch talks about the short-lived Ring Ka King promotion. Ring Ka King was an offshoot of TNA Wrestling created specifically for the Indian market. It featured names such as Nick Dinsmore, Chris Masters, Scott Steiner, Abyss, and many more names, including Trevor Murdoch. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, Trevor...
The Elite defeats Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, Punk accepts Open Challenge | Day After Dynamite #25
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) with Chicago's own Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616) to review the August 31st episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite on the go home to All Out.
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right
Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Tony Khan Thought Recent Talent Meeting Was Positive, Addressed 'Dozens Of Points'
Ahead of the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW reportedly held a talent meeting to address issues that had come up. Reported issues included contract inquiries from other companies, personal issues, unrest, and more. Fightful Select reported that Khan, Tony Schiavone, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho...
Triple H On AEW: They Beat Our Developmental System, Good For Them
Triple H speaks on NXT and the 'war' with All Elite Wrestling. For the first year and a half of AEW Dynamite's lifespan as a television program, it was up against WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. After Dynamite went on to beat NXT in both total viewership and key demos on a regular basis, the black and yellow brand moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.
NFL・
Bobby Fish Gone, AEW All Out, WWE Clash Previews | Grapsody 9/2/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for September 2, 2022 in a special Friday show!
Bryan Danielson T-Shirt Released Featuring Popular Face Of Bryan Danielson
Fans can now own a piece of history. AEW released its newest Bryan Danielson t-shirt featuring the face of Bryan Danielson. That's it. That's the shirt. Fans can order the shirt, which costs $24.99, by clicking here. An organic version of the shirt is also available. The image is from...
Jim Ross: It's Hard To Predict What's Going To Come Out Of The Mind Of Tony Khan
Jim Ross talks Tony Khan. Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Tony Khan has dished out plenty of surprises for the fans of the promotion. Whether it be a surprise debut like Sting or a major event announcement like Forbidden Door, fans of AEW are always left guessing on what shocking moment the company has up their sleeve next.
AEW All Out, WWE Clash At The Castle Betting Odds, Meet John Cena, IMPACT Headliner | Fight Size
AEW - All Out. Jon Moxley (c) +100 (1/1) Swerve In Our Glory (c) -450 (2/9) The Acclaimed +275 (11/4) Claudio Castagnoli +325 (13/4) Andrade El Idolo +400 (4/1) Penta El Zero M +1000 (10/1) Dante Martin +1400 (14/10. AEW All Atlantic Championship Match Winner. PAC (c) -600 (1/6) Kip...
