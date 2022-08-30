ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging cars at dealership near West Palm Beach

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPmKU_0hb7T12g00

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal and damage multiple vehicles, while on the property.

Anyone who can identify man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Cars
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Theft#Property Crime#Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach
850wftl.com

Heavy delays on I-95 following multi-vehicle crash

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A multi-vehicle accident is causing heavy delays on I-95 in West Palm Beach. The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit. Witnesses say a 22-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord was seen driving recklessly as she traveled northbound in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Police Arrest Alleged Armed Robbery Suspect

Suspect Accused Of Banyan Road Robbery At Gunpoint. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department arrested the man they say is responsible for an armed robbery on Banyan Road last month. The Department issued this statement on Thursday: “On August 31, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court

A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning. Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy