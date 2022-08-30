Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging cars at dealership near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal and damage multiple vehicles, while on the property.

Anyone who can identify man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.