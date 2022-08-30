Read full article on original website
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
Laura Poitras film spotlights activist photographer Goldin
VENICE, Italy (AP) — When filmmaker Laura Poitras went to meet American photographer Nan Goldin about a project to document her protests against museums accepting money from the Sackler family, Goldin was slightly worried. “My worry when she came on was that I didn’t have any state secrets to share and I wasn’t important enough for this,” Goldin said Saturday in Venice. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind the Edward Snowden documentary “Citizenfour” was already in on the prospect of “the present-day horror story of a billionaire family knowingly creating an epidemic, and then funneling money into museums in exchange for tax write-offs and naming galleries,” she said. But soon she realized this was only part of a much bigger story involving the whole of Goldin’s life and work. The result is “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” which is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, where it is part of the main competition slate. Poitras, before the premiere, thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema.”
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
Covid: Millions invited for booster jabs from Monday
Millions of people will be invited for their autumn Covid booster jab in England and Scotland next week, with care home residents the first to receive them. Although infections are falling, health bosses are predicting a resurgence of Covid and flu this autumn and winter. They are urging those eligible...
