Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Cole to wear Pickett jersey, Tomlin on new lineman, number 65-Steelers notes
Why is Mason Cole wearing a Kenny Pickett jersey? Mike Tomlin talks about the new O-lineman, the impact of Kazee injury & who will wear number 65?
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
saturdaytradition.com
Connor Heyward lands on NFL roster to open 2022 season
Connor Heyward’s status for an NFL roster was up in the air throughout the preseason. But after a strong showing, Heyward will open the 2022 season on a 53-man roster. When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their final roster Wednesday, Heyward was included. The Steelers included Heyward as one of three tight ends, but Heyward was used in tight end and full back roles during the preseason.
College Football: 3 takeaways from Thursday night Week 1
Week 1 of the college football season started Thursday and it was exciting as Penn State football and Pittsburgh notched key victories. College football might have returned last weekend, but when Week 1 of the season kicked off on Thursday night, that felt like the real start of the 2022 season.
Steelers Sign CB Mark Gilbert to Practice Squad
Mark Gilbert returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
