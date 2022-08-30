ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl

West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Connor Heyward lands on NFL roster to open 2022 season

Connor Heyward’s status for an NFL roster was up in the air throughout the preseason. But after a strong showing, Heyward will open the 2022 season on a 53-man roster. When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their final roster Wednesday, Heyward was included. The Steelers included Heyward as one of three tight ends, but Heyward was used in tight end and full back roles during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
