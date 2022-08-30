ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set for Showdown Matchup at Corpus Christi on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (1-4-0, 0-0-0 WAC) hits the road for the first time this season to face off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (3-1) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Jack Dugan Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
goutrgv.com

Cruz Named Tournament MVP, Joined by Emiliano and Tijerina on All-Tournament Team

LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team learned on Saturday that senior outside hitter Sarah Cruz is the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic and is joined on the All-Tournament team by sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano and junior libero Regina Tijerina after leading UTRGV to a 3-0 record and the tournament championship.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Dominates Texas Southern for First Win

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team earned its first victory of the season by beating the Texas Southern University Tigers 3-0 on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. After scoring two goals in the first...
HOUSTON, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Golf Gets Started With First Practice of the Season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team gathered for their first practice of the season on Friday at Los Lagos Golf Course. The Vaqueros didn't waste much time and jumped right on the course for a quick 18 holes to...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Port Isabel, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Mcallen, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Edinburg, TX
College Sports
City
Harlingen, TX
goutrgv.com

Lowery Ties Program Wins Record as Volleyball Defeats Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros volleyball head coach Todd Lowery earned his program record-tying 110th career win Friday as the Vaqueros defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17) to finish a 2-0 day at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic at Earl K. Long Gym.
LAFAYETTE, LA
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Sweeps UTSA

LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team opened the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic with a 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-19) victory over the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday at Earl K. Long Gym. UTRGV (4-1) faces host Louisiana (3-1), which beat North Dakota State...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Utrgv#Permanent University Fund#Utrgv Athletics#Rio Grande Valley#Utsa#Utep#Utpb#Tbg#Athletics Chasse Conque
goutrgv.com

Tennis Adds Two to Coaching Staff

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced on Friday the addition of Ekaterina Vorobeva and Maria Camila Gonzalez Tovar to the tennis coaching staff. Vorobeva will serve as the assistant coach for both the men's and women's teams. Gonzalez is a volunteer assistant for...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Texas Southern (0-3-0, 0-0-0)-VS-UTRGV (1-4-0, 0-0-0)

GOAL by UTRGV Recarte-Pacheco, Ana Assist by Hislop, Amy. Clock TSU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UTRGV Score Play. 00:00 Christophe, Jaidyn at goalie for Texas Southern. 00:42 Offside against UTRGV. 01:19 Foul on Seppala, Elina. 02:04 Offside against UTRGV. 05:34 Foul on Beilfuss, Elizabeth. 08:08 Foul...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy