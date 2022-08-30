Read full article on original website
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Set for Showdown Matchup at Corpus Christi on Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (1-4-0, 0-0-0 WAC) hits the road for the first time this season to face off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (3-1) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Jack Dugan Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
goutrgv.com
Cruz Named Tournament MVP, Joined by Emiliano and Tijerina on All-Tournament Team
LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team learned on Saturday that senior outside hitter Sarah Cruz is the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic and is joined on the All-Tournament team by sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano and junior libero Regina Tijerina after leading UTRGV to a 3-0 record and the tournament championship.
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Dominates Texas Southern for First Win
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team earned its first victory of the season by beating the Texas Southern University Tigers 3-0 on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. After scoring two goals in the first...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf Gets Started With First Practice of the Season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team gathered for their first practice of the season on Friday at Los Lagos Golf Course. The Vaqueros didn't waste much time and jumped right on the course for a quick 18 holes to...
goutrgv.com
Lowery Ties Program Wins Record as Volleyball Defeats Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros volleyball head coach Todd Lowery earned his program record-tying 110th career win Friday as the Vaqueros defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17) to finish a 2-0 day at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic at Earl K. Long Gym.
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Kicks Off Houston Moore Era with First Practice of the Season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team took part in their first team practice of the season today at Harlingen Country Club. It is the first practice for the Vaqueros with new head coach Houston Moore, who has been on...
goutrgv.com
Lowery Becomes Volleyball's All-Time Winningest Head Coach as Vaqueros Roll to Sixth-Straight Win
LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball head coach Todd Lowery became the winningest head coach in program history when the Vaqueros beat the North Dakota State Bison 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-19) to close out Louisiana's Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic on Saturday at Earl K. Long Gym.
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Sweeps UTSA
LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team opened the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic with a 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-19) victory over the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday at Earl K. Long Gym. UTRGV (4-1) faces host Louisiana (3-1), which beat North Dakota State...
goutrgv.com
Tennis Adds Two to Coaching Staff
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced on Friday the addition of Ekaterina Vorobeva and Maria Camila Gonzalez Tovar to the tennis coaching staff. Vorobeva will serve as the assistant coach for both the men's and women's teams. Gonzalez is a volunteer assistant for...
goutrgv.com
Texas Southern (0-3-0, 0-0-0)-VS-UTRGV (1-4-0, 0-0-0)
GOAL by UTRGV Recarte-Pacheco, Ana Assist by Hislop, Amy. Clock TSU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UTRGV Score Play. 00:00 Christophe, Jaidyn at goalie for Texas Southern. 00:42 Offside against UTRGV. 01:19 Foul on Seppala, Elina. 02:04 Offside against UTRGV. 05:34 Foul on Beilfuss, Elizabeth. 08:08 Foul...
