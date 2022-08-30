ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: YouTuber shows how to use dual-display functionality to mimic Windows 11 and Windows Phone

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 Plus name is allegedly confirmed thanks to a new leak

5G Accessory Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Touchscreen. The iPhone 14's official Far Out launch event is now less than a week away. Nevertheless, leaks for this flagship smartphone and its variants are still piling in, the latest of which purports to confirm the reveal of an inaugural 14 Plus SKU in advance.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops

Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

GameSir intros the X2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android smartphones

Established back in 2010, GameSir grew into one of the noticeable names in the gaming peripheral market. With a wide range of products in its portfolio, from gamepads and mice to keyboards and keypads, this brand is back with the GameSir X2 Pro mobile gaming controller. Without further ado, these...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim

Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Android Smartphones#Microsoft Windows#Smart Phone#Windows 10 Mobile#Windows Phone#Ui#Square Home#The Bixby Routine
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to launch with ARM and Intel versions as a successor to Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X

Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, has offered a few insights into the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro X. Writing on Twitter, Bowden claims to heard from his sources that the Surface Pro 9 will replace both the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Allegedly, Bowden's sources for having telling him this 'for a while now', implying that this is not a new rumour that has emerged just before a product release.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support

The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Windows 10
notebookcheck.net

Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch

Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase

Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak

5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
TV SHOWS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: 34-inch curved gaming monitor presented with 175 Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung has expanded its Odyssey gaming monitor series with the OLED G8, or G85SB to go by its model number. Billed as a 'premium addition' to the Odyssey series, the Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor and one that packs plenty of features within its curved chassis. According to the company, the monitor has a 34-inch panel with a 1800R curvature, plus a frame that tapers to 3.9 mm at its thinnest area.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Sony Xperia 5 IV press images reveal a simply elegant compact smartphone

Sony will be launching the Xperia 5 IV on September 1, and just before the official unveiling some press shots have been shared online by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles). Although there are no official price tags or full specifications listed, there is at least a good look at the phone itself, which allegedly will arrive in black, white, and green colors (as are shown in the renderings below).
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Samsung Labor Day Sale: up to $1,500 off TVs & Bespoke refrigerators, plus free Galaxy Fold credit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Fall savings are in full swing at Samsung, as the company's Labor Day Sale knocks quadruple digits off 2022 4K and 8K TVs, as well as Bespoke kitchen appliances with Samsung SmartThings App integration that can be used with iOS devices.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Watch to cost more than equivalent Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at launch

9to5Google claims to have received information about Pixel Watch pricing, potentially just under two months before the smartwatch debuts globally. Incidentally, this not the first time that there have been rumours about Pixel Watch pricing. As we discussed in December 2021, The Verge believed that the Pixel Watch would cost more than any Fitbit smartwatch. At the time, Fitbit sold the Sense for US$299.95, which is also the price of the new Fitbit Sense 2.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation

It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy A04s unveiled with a 90 Hz display and a 50 MP triple camera

The Galaxy A04 is barely a week old at this point. However, Samsung has now announced the Galaxy A04s, a successor of sorts. While still an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A04s contains a few advantages over the Galaxy A04. As Samsung's marketing images show, the Galaxy A04s has a third rear-facing camera, unlike the Galaxy A04. Also, the Galaxy A04s has a more powerful chipset and a faster display than its namesake.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy