Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: YouTuber shows how to use dual-display functionality to mimic Windows 11 and Windows Phone

notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Plus name is allegedly confirmed thanks to a new leak
5G Accessory Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Touchscreen. The iPhone 14's official Far Out launch event is now less than a week away. Nevertheless, leaks for this flagship smartphone and its variants are still piling in, the latest of which purports to confirm the reveal of an inaugural 14 Plus SKU in advance.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops
Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
notebookcheck.net
GameSir intros the X2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android smartphones
Established back in 2010, GameSir grew into one of the noticeable names in the gaming peripheral market. With a wide range of products in its portfolio, from gamepads and mice to keyboards and keypads, this brand is back with the GameSir X2 Pro mobile gaming controller. Without further ado, these...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to launch with ARM and Intel versions as a successor to Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X
Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, has offered a few insights into the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro X. Writing on Twitter, Bowden claims to heard from his sources that the Surface Pro 9 will replace both the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Allegedly, Bowden's sources for having telling him this 'for a while now', implying that this is not a new rumour that has emerged just before a product release.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Huawei shows off MateBook X Pro with Core i7-1260P, 3.1K screen, skin-soothing metallic chassis, and Free Touch gesture navigation
Huawei showed off its refreshed MateBook X Pro at IFA 2022 today after launching it in China last month. The MateBook X Pro. The 2022 iteration of the MateBook X Pro offers quite a few upgrades over its predecessor, which achieved a very good rating in our review. The MateBook...
notebookcheck.net
Feature-packed Sony Xperia 5 IV compact smartphone arrives filled to the brim with fan favorites for US$999/£949
Sony has officially launched the Xperia 5 IV, with the compact smartphone brimming with fan-favorite features. The device has space for a 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD slot, and it also comes with an LED notification light. The 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at US$999/£949/€1049, with availability depending on region.
notebookcheck.net
Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch
Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase
Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time
IFA 2022 | Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time. Launch ThinkPad Tablet Windows Intel Evo Intel Alder Lake Business 5G. Making headlines - if manufacturers have this goal, foldables are likely not a bad investment. The first Lenovo...
notebookcheck.net
XMG Focus M22 series of gaming laptops launch as upgraded models with Alder Lake platforms and RTX 3060 graphics
Gaming Laptop Launch Alder Lake Geforce GPU Thunderbolt. XMG has not updated its "entry-level" Focus gaming laptops since around this time in 2021. However, these refreshes may have been worth waiting for, thanks to a step up to 12th-gen Intel silicon and a different choice of RTX 3000-series graphics. The...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: 34-inch curved gaming monitor presented with 175 Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub
Samsung has expanded its Odyssey gaming monitor series with the OLED G8, or G85SB to go by its model number. Billed as a 'premium addition' to the Odyssey series, the Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor and one that packs plenty of features within its curved chassis. According to the company, the monitor has a 34-inch panel with a 1800R curvature, plus a frame that tapers to 3.9 mm at its thinnest area.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Sony Xperia 5 IV press images reveal a simply elegant compact smartphone
Sony will be launching the Xperia 5 IV on September 1, and just before the official unveiling some press shots have been shared online by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles). Although there are no official price tags or full specifications listed, there is at least a good look at the phone itself, which allegedly will arrive in black, white, and green colors (as are shown in the renderings below).
Apple Insider
Samsung Labor Day Sale: up to $1,500 off TVs & Bespoke refrigerators, plus free Galaxy Fold credit
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Fall savings are in full swing at Samsung, as the company's Labor Day Sale knocks quadruple digits off 2022 4K and 8K TVs, as well as Bespoke kitchen appliances with Samsung SmartThings App integration that can be used with iOS devices.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch to cost more than equivalent Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at launch
9to5Google claims to have received information about Pixel Watch pricing, potentially just under two months before the smartwatch debuts globally. Incidentally, this not the first time that there have been rumours about Pixel Watch pricing. As we discussed in December 2021, The Verge believed that the Pixel Watch would cost more than any Fitbit smartwatch. At the time, Fitbit sold the Sense for US$299.95, which is also the price of the new Fitbit Sense 2.
notebookcheck.net
Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation
It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A04s unveiled with a 90 Hz display and a 50 MP triple camera
The Galaxy A04 is barely a week old at this point. However, Samsung has now announced the Galaxy A04s, a successor of sorts. While still an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A04s contains a few advantages over the Galaxy A04. As Samsung's marketing images show, the Galaxy A04s has a third rear-facing camera, unlike the Galaxy A04. Also, the Galaxy A04s has a more powerful chipset and a faster display than its namesake.
