Terrace Bagels
Terrace Bagels in Windsor Terrace makes the kind of fluffy, flavorful bagel that New York ex-pats dream about after they’ve moved away. There’s nothing too cool or overly fussy about this spot, and that’s exactly what makes it special. The flavors here, both in terms of bagels and cream cheese, are pretty traditional. Our favorite pairings are the blueberry bagel with strawberry cream cheese, which tastes like eating a bag of Starburst candy for breakfast (in a good way), and the pumpernickel bagel with olive pimento cream cheese when we’re in a more savory mood.
Times Square Pizza
Yes, Miami has its fair share of NYC transplants these days, but the New York/Jersey pipeline has long been a thing in Broward. And Time Square Pizza makes our favorite NYC slice in Fort Lauderdale. There’s not much to this place—just a handful of tables and a steady stream of people grabbing pizza boxes to go. But if you’re trying to bring a pie to the beach or get some pepperoni pizza for a pool day, this is where you want to order from. Times Square is a reliable, simple happy place for fans of floppy, cheesy, appropriately greasy slices.
Via 313
There isn’t a lot of Detroit-style pizza in Austin, so it’s a good thing that the people at Via 313 are pros at making it. For those unfamiliar, Detroit-style pies are rectangular with a super thick crust and basically a cheese casserole on top. After your first bite, you’ll forget that the Chicago vs. New York is even a thing, and be very glad there are a few Via’s around town. All are great, but we like the Guadalupe Street spot best for group dinners.
Home Slice Pizza
Don’t bring a New Yorker to Home Slice. Because if you do, you will spend your whole meal talking about how great pizza is in New York. There will be a lot of “this is good but…” and we just can’t listen to another New York City pizza PSA. This South Congress restaurant and take-out spot should be praised by itself, not only in comparison. It’s accessible and affordable, the staff is friendly, and most importantly, the pizza is some of the best in the city. And if you’re not up for pizza, their Italian sub and Greek salad are both stand-outs. So take your New Yorker friends to Franklin and leave Home Slice for us.
Trivet
If you’re partial to a theatrical sauce pour then we have a feeling you’re going to like Trivet. A charming Bermondsey space complete with pampas grass and a covered terrace, this sophisticated restaurant toes the line between fine dining and friendly with attentive service, homemade onion ketchup, and creative dishes like the ‘drunk lobster’ noodles that comes in its own little sake bath. Just be warned that the mains here will set you back upwards of £30 but if you want to make use of the terrace on a sunny day, you can’t go wrong with the fancy cheese selection with melon jam and a crisp glass of Turkish white wine.
Hansei
For a truly unique dining experience, head to Hansei at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo. Dinner here begins with a tour of the property’s lush gardens followed by soju-infused drinks and “LA Nikkei” small bites, a nod to the chef’s LA upbringing as a fourth-generation Japanese American. Eventually, you’ll move to an interior sushi bar for the main courses—like beautifully marbled wagyu steak in teriyaki and a play on the California roll that includes fried seaweed topped with crab, uni, cucumbers, and avocado. From there, you'll head to the garden for dessert. There are a lot of moving pieces, no doubt, but you can set your own pace. We suggest hanging in the garden to watch the sunset or sipping green tea long after dessert is served. It’s certainly pricey—the nine-course menu runs $195 per person—but for a splurge-y dinner that’s unlike anything else in LA, this is a table worth snagging.
Kamp Social House
“Snacks for dinner” sounds like a sad fate of Chex Mix and almonds, but in reality, it’s the route you should take at Kamp in Madison Valley. The Jamaican-influenced restaurant serves entrees too, but the finger foods are the kinds of bites we want to eat at every wedding cocktail hour ever. We’re talking about things like simple charred beef sliders topped with a sweet onion jam, peppered shrimp tostadas with corn salsa on flattened plantains instead of tortillas, and crispy egg rolls stuffed with spicy homemade boudin sausage and pepper jack.
A La Turca
A La Turca is spacious, welcoming, and reasonably priced—all words you want to hear if you’re looking for a quick bite, or a casual dinner that will allow you to be in bed by 10pm and won’t completely empty your wallet. This spot in the Tenderloin also turns out some of the best Turkish food in the city.
Croissan'Time
Croissan'Time is everything you want in a great bakery, and this French spot in Fort Lauderdale is where your breakfast/brunch plans should happen. You walk in and are greeted by a slightly overwhelming amount of options—everything from sweet pastries to baguettes to French hot dogs stuffed into rolls like a cold camper in a sleeping bag. They also have cooked dishes like croque monsieur, crepes, and a pan bagnat. Order at the counter when you’ve finally made the very hard decision of what to eat, then grab a seat on the covered patio (most of the seating is outside), where there’s usually a band playing on the weekend.
Mel's
Mel’s is run by the team behind Al Coro, which is right next door in Chelsea. The food at Al Coro is undeniably good, which isn’t much of a surprise since some of the staff there spent many years working at Del Posto. What is a surprise is that this same team is turning out very mediocre pizzas and wood-fired dishes at Mel’s. If we thought of all the places we’d rather go to for pizza, it would be a long list.
Hearty beef rendang, grab-and-go wraps, and more excellent lunch options in Holborn. Great London Restaurants For A Relaxing Meal Alone. Done right, dining solo is one of life’s great joys and these London restaurants are perfect for a meal all to yourself. Guide. The Best Places To Have Dinner...
Custard & Cakes Creamery
C&C Creamery in Manayunk always has a line of people holding cones and cups full of their excellent vanilla, chocolate, twist, and pineapple Dole whip soft serve. The sizes here range from kiddie to a $4 large that’s a towering three-and-a-half scoops. And for just a few bucks, it’s a great deal that’s big enough to split between two people.
Sunrise Bakery
This Fort Lauderdale Haitian bakery has a great selection of pates with fillings like beef, turkey, and cod. All their pates are made with a flakey, buttery crust that has a nice chewiness towards the center. Besides the baked pates, Sunrise also makes fried pate kode with fillings like hotdog and hard-boiled egg in a tomato sauce. They also have a selection of desserts, including almond-flavored frosted yellow cake, ginger-spiked pen patat (yam bread), and one of the best pineapple upside-down cakes we’ve ever had. Wash it all down with a chokola: hot chocolate flavored with sweet spices and citrus peel.
Dim Sum Garden
The ‘95 Oscars were stacked. It was the year of The Lion King, Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, and Forrest Gump, and while you could argue that each one deserved to take home the biggest award of the night, it really came down to one differentiating factor: Tom Hanks’ iconic performance as Forrest.
Heritage
Heritage is the sort of buzzy restaurant you just don’t see a lot in Fort Lauderdale. It’s located in MASS District (Fort Lauderdale’s arts district) and is one of the harder weekend reservations to book (so plan ahead). It has that trendy new restaurant energy—the dining room is loud, crowded, and everyone seems to be having fun. It’s a good table to book when you want dinner to feel like going out, but it’s not just a scene. The Italian food is good. They make a wonderful chopped salad with big cubes of mortadella, solid pizza, pasta, and small plates like a tasty sweet long pepper stuffed with ground wagyu. Just don’t expect to walk in without a reservation on the weekend.
Hakata Ramen
There are a lot of great places to eat in Bermondsey but there's only one where you can find a super-stacked katsu sando and that's Japanese spot Hakata Ramen. You should know that it's walk-in only and the queue is no joke. The good news is that the line moves quickly, there’s almost always room for solo diners at the bar, and any wait is entirely worth it for a big old bowl of love. Ramen, we mean ramen. The noodles here are served ‘hard’ with a proper bite, the bao avoids any of that overly-sauced sadness, and there's a proper buzz in the cool and casual dining room. There are plenty of vegan options, gluten-free noodles, and all of the cocktails are £9.50. See, we said the queue was worth it.
Fiddle Fig Cafe
If you’re easily excited by orchids and houseplants, you’ll feel at home at Fiddle Fig Cafe. The plant-minded Russian Hill coffee shop on the corner of Taylor and Lombard Streets is an inviting outpost to enjoy coffee, fruit shakes, sandwiches, and pastries in a roomy, sun-lit space. If those things aren’t enough to inspire you to make Fiddle Fig Cafe an extension of your living room (tough crowd), the fast, reliable wifi and sunny sidewalk seats just might.
The Whitby Bar
You get the feeling that a lot of people stumbled upon this bar at some point and just kept coming back. Sure, you’ll see some tourists (because this place is in a Midtown hotel), but the Whitby doesn’t feel like a generic spot that exists primarily for guests with room keys. The massive space is filled with random things that look like they were collected from estate sales, and if you get hungry, you can get some bar snacks like beef sliders and za’atar chips or order from the adjoining restaurant’s full menu.
Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant
Agelgil is an institution, and their meat-forward dishes absolutely stand the test of time—like berbere-kicked key wot and collard greens stewed with short ribs. The dining room is huge, and it usually only gets crowded later in the night, so this is a perfect group destination for an earlier dinner. And don’t be shy about taking your leftovers to work the next day—”agelgil” means lunchbox in Ethiopia's spoken language of Amharic.
Lumlum
LumLum is a Thai restaurant that specializes in seafood, and it’s a top-five option for a casual meal in Hell’s Kitchen. The space is bright and beachy, with bamboo walls and rattan furniture, and you'll probably hear the Beach Boys playing when you stop by. Lean into the coastal theme, and get some crab fried rice and massive river prawns. Charred, juicy, and served with tart chile-lime sauce, the prawns are some of the best things you’ll eat within a one-mile radius. The menu also has plenty of other stuff like khao soi and pad ki mao, in addition to some fun cocktails. Keep this place in mind for pre-Broadway dinners. LumLum also works for weeknight meals, overachieving lunches, and any other scenario in which you want to eat top-notch food while listening to Brian Wilson sing about surfboards.
