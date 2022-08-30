There are a lot of great places to eat in Bermondsey but there's only one where you can find a super-stacked katsu sando and that's Japanese spot Hakata Ramen. You should know that it's walk-in only and the queue is no joke. The good news is that the line moves quickly, there’s almost always room for solo diners at the bar, and any wait is entirely worth it for a big old bowl of love. Ramen, we mean ramen. The noodles here are served ‘hard’ with a proper bite, the bao avoids any of that overly-sauced sadness, and there's a proper buzz in the cool and casual dining room. There are plenty of vegan options, gluten-free noodles, and all of the cocktails are £9.50. See, we said the queue was worth it.

