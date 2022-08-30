ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Donald Trump.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Google pushed back on Truth Social's claims that it was waiting on the tech giant for its debut.
  • Google told Insider that it actually advised the app to fix key issues on Aug. 19 before it could go live.
  • Google is specifically concerned about how the app handles physical threats and incitement to violence.

Google isn't allowing Donald Trump's new social media app, Truth Social, into the App Store until it fixes key issues around content moderation, Axios first reported.

The news contrasts with what the CEO of Truth Social, Devin Nunes, told Real America's Voice last week, about its debut for Android being "up to Google."

Google told Insider that the decision actually hinges on Truth Social making the necessary changes before the company can give it the green light.

"On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play," the spokesperson said.

Google said it's specifically concerned about how Truth Social handles physical threats and incitement of violence.

They also said Truth Social acknowledged Google's guidance last week and said they are working to solve the issues. However, Google said Nunes' allegations misrepresent the company's ongoing conversation with Truth Social.

Trump's Truth Social launched on Apple's App Store in February and is one of many internet platforms that right-wing figures have created to circumvent what they say is Big Tech's censorship of them.

But it hasn't been an easy road for the app. Insider's Rosie Bradbury spent a week on it in April and said it was like "exploring a ghost town" that was overrun by bots.

Reuters also found in June that Truth Social was struggling to hire tech workers because it only wanted right-wing staffers, not leftists or moderates. But politics aside, it was still finding it hard to hire people, per the report.

A planned merger involving Truth Social's parent company and the SPAC firm Digital World Acquisitions is postponed as the Securities and Exchange Commission probes the platform's business and the impact that Trump's reputation can have. Truth also owes one of its vendors $1.6 million.

And just last week, Trump's application to trademark his company's name was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office because it was too similar to other business names.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 405

Dr Bud
3d ago

Narcissistic personality disorder has absolutely no understanding of reality. The scary reality is his base does not understand Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental condition and is as real as their addiction to his madness. From his youth to his recent experience he has suffered from this. That's exactly why he loves the poorly educated. That's why the wealthy billionaire loves him. He's like a child showing off his new bicycle.

Reply(51)
184
Analyzer
3d ago

Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business.Truth Social, is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and one of its largest vendors, over $1.6 million in unpaid bills, according to the report

Reply(15)
117
Mr. Mustard
3d ago

He'll just make his bigly app store it'll be the bestest one ever in the world. Everyone will follow their favorite president. But firstest, You know what you have to give. Get out your cards and help me. Help me show giggles who we are. Give heavily.

Reply(14)
87
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#Big Tech#App Store#Smart Phone#Ios#Truth Social#Real America S Voice#Android
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
ECONOMY
