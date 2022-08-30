Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
WFMJ.com
Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location
About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
West Leechburg hires longtime Arnold police officer as part-time chief
A familiar face will be assuming the police chief’s role in West Leechburg. Borough Council voted 7-0 on Sunday to hire William “Willie” Weber as its part-time police chief at a rate of $16.75 an hour. He started Thursday. “He is a good person. I think he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair makes short work of North Hills
North Hills coach Pat Carey knew his team was in for a challenge against a big, athletic and, perhaps most importantly, experienced Upper St. Clair team. His expectations turned into a cruel reality Friday. The Panthers (2-0) stymied North Hills for nearly the entire night, running away with a 37-7...
Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: A Sophisticated Yet Comfortable Tudor in Mt. Lebanon
Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.
beavercountyradio.com
Rochester Township Police Chief Retires
(Rochester Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Rochester Township Police Department posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday announcing that Wednesday was the end of an era and Police Chief George Yaccich was retiring after 25 years as an officer in Rochester Township and the last 21 plus as the Chief of Police. The post went on to say that they wish him well in the next chapter of his life as he enjoys retirement. They thanked him and his family for his service to the Township and said You have made this department something to be very proud of and have garnered the respect of the county and beyond. Good luck and enjoy your much deserved retirement.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Student news from the Pine, Richland area for the week of Sept. 2, 2022
Helen Guo and Alec Smomo of Gibsonia, and Jiatian Qu and Jacob Weinberg of Wexford received their white coats on Aug. 6 during Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 at the Scranton Cultural Center. Anthony Nicassio of Gibsonia and Therese...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 1
Top performers for Week 1 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. 323 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (19 of 37) 313 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (22 of 36) 257 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (16 of 36) 249 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (20 of 44)
Lower Burrell woman accused of fleeing police in rental car taken from Arnold
A Lower Burrell woman is accused of speeding through Arnold and New Kensington, nearly hitting a woman pushing a stroller and, after crashing, jumping into a good Samaritan’s vehicle and telling him to drive away. Arnold police said Nicole Patricia Smith, 26, of Fairview Road admitted fleeing in a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires
Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State’s James Franklin to arrive via helicopter to watch Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon play Laurel Highlands
James Franklin will make quite an entrance tonight at Belle Vernon. The Penn State football coach is expected to arrive by helicopter to watch Laurel Highlands play Belle Vernon — and five-star junior Quinton Martin, the top-rated 2024 prospect in the state — at James Weir Stadium. Belle...
