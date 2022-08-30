(Rochester Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Rochester Township Police Department posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday announcing that Wednesday was the end of an era and Police Chief George Yaccich was retiring after 25 years as an officer in Rochester Township and the last 21 plus as the Chief of Police. The post went on to say that they wish him well in the next chapter of his life as he enjoys retirement. They thanked him and his family for his service to the Township and said You have made this department something to be very proud of and have garnered the respect of the county and beyond. Good luck and enjoy your much deserved retirement.

