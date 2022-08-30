Anthony Martial will again be missing for Manchester United this weekend and Erik ten Hag is weighing up how best to use big-money signing Antony against Arsenal.After kicking off his reign with galling losses to Brighton and Brentford, the Dutch manager followed the key victory against rivals Liverpool with a pair of a dogged 1-0 wins on the road.Martial missed the opening two games of the season with a hamstring complaint and returned as a half-time substitute against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, providing the assist for Marcus Rashford’s decisive goal.But an Achilles complaint ruled the France international out of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO