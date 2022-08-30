ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel is handed a £20,000 fine for heavy criticism on Anthony Taylor following fiery draw with Tottenham... and the Chelsea boss is warned about his future behaviour

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been fined £20,000 after suggesting referee Anthony Taylor should not be allowed to take charge of the club's matches in the future after a controversial derby draw with Tottenham. The 49-year-old German has also been warned about his future behaviour after admitting a Football...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag pondering handing Antony his Man Utd debut against Arsenal

Anthony Martial will again be missing for Manchester United this weekend and Erik ten Hag is weighing up how best to use big-money signing Antony against Arsenal.After kicking off his reign with galling losses to Brighton and Brentford, the Dutch manager followed the key victory against rivals Liverpool with a pair of a dogged 1-0 wins on the road.Martial missed the opening two games of the season with a hamstring complaint and returned as a half-time substitute against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, providing the assist for Marcus Rashford’s decisive goal.But an Achilles complaint ruled the France international out of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
