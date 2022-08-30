Read full article on original website
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Thomas Tuchel is handed a £20,000 fine for heavy criticism on Anthony Taylor following fiery draw with Tottenham... and the Chelsea boss is warned about his future behaviour
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been fined £20,000 after suggesting referee Anthony Taylor should not be allowed to take charge of the club's matches in the future after a controversial derby draw with Tottenham. The 49-year-old German has also been warned about his future behaviour after admitting a Football...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
A compilation of Xavi Simons ripping up the Eredivisie with PSV is unreal, he's a serious baller
Xavi Simons has been named the Eredivisie Player of the Month after scoring six goals in four games for new club PSV Eindhoven – and a compilation of his August highlights is impressive, to say the least. The highly-rated midfielder took many by surprise when he turned down a...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
Manchester United Target Sergiño Dest to Leave Barcelona
Sergiño Dest was linked with Manchester United as recently as this morning. The right-back, however, is on the verge of signing for a different club.
Erik Ten Hag On Whether Antony Will Play In Manchester United Vs. Arsenal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken on whether or not new signing Antony will play against Arsenal, while giving injury updates on Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.
Erling Haaland receives new TV-inspired nickname from Manchester City teammates
During his early days as a Manchester City player, Erling Haaland has lived up to all expectations. With nine goals to his name in five Premier League games, the Norwegian international is the division’s leading goalscorer. The 22-year-old has outscored Sergio Agüero’s record of eight goals in his first...
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Erik ten Hag pondering handing Antony his Man Utd debut against Arsenal
Anthony Martial will again be missing for Manchester United this weekend and Erik ten Hag is weighing up how best to use big-money signing Antony against Arsenal.After kicking off his reign with galling losses to Brighton and Brentford, the Dutch manager followed the key victory against rivals Liverpool with a pair of a dogged 1-0 wins on the road.Martial missed the opening two games of the season with a hamstring complaint and returned as a half-time substitute against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, providing the assist for Marcus Rashford’s decisive goal.But an Achilles complaint ruled the France international out of the...
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Joel Matip went full Randy Orton after Liverpool's 98th minute winner against Newcastle
Joel Matip morphed into Randy Orton after Liverpool scored a 98th minute winner against Newcastle United. After blitzing Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend, the Reds had to come from behind to beat Eddie Howe's side at Anfield. The Magpies' record signing Alexander Isak put Newcastle 1-0 up on his debut...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slams 'violent cowards' who broke his jaw in terrifying home invasion
Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has released a public statement condemning the "violent cowards" who broke his jaw and threatened his family during a terrifying home invasion. Aubameyang was physically assaulted during a violent armed robbery at his home in Castelldefels, Barcelona on Monday, according to reports in Spain. El Pais...
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
