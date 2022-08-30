Read full article on original website
DTE outage Thursday update: 88,000 still without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 88,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 88,928 customers were still without power 72 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
Inkster apartment residents remain without power after Monday storms
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three days after a strong storm ripped through Metro Detroit, folks living at Thompson Tower Apartments are waiting for their lights to come back on. "We are trying to stick together but every day is getting rougher and rougher," said Chris Johnson. "Now you have to throw away everything in your refrigerator because today everything must go. It doesn’t matter what it is, it has to go to the garbage."
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well
(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
Boil water advisory lifted for Commerce Township, Walled Lake
FOX 2 - The boil water advisory has been lifted for two of three communities impacted by Monday night's severe storms. On Wednesday afternoon Commerce Township and Walled Lake have both lifted the advisories to boil water, that has been in effect since power outages affected the water pressure in those communities.
Michigan State Police Motor Trooper injured in crash on Dixie Highway
FOX 2 - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Perrysville Road on Friday. The Motor Trooper was traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy and didn't see a vehicle stopped in the left lane, rear-ending it, in Groveland Township at 5:25 p.m.
Michigan woman plans to live 'worry-free' after winning $1.18 million lottery jackpot
NEW ERA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 55-year-old woman said she will be "living worry-free" after winning $1.18 million from the Michigan Lottery. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning Jackpot Slots ticket from a Wesco gas station at 4667 1st Street in New Era, about 30 miles north of Muskegon.
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters
(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
Man charged after Black transgender woman from Ohio shot to death in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a Black transgender woman in Detroit over the weekend. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that Deontae Antoine Close, 31, of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.
Michigan board deadlocks on abortion ballot, rejects Reproductive Freedom for All initiative
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Board of Canvassers has deadlocked on the vote about whether to put the legalization of abortion on the November ballot, which rejects the petition. The board, which decides whether to allow constitutional amendments on the general election ballot, voted 2-2, effectively rejecting the petition...
Dana Nessel says she won't debate Matt DePerno in Michigan attorney general race
(FOX 2) - It doesn't look like Michigan's acrimonious election cycle in the race for attorney general will get any nicer after the Democratic incumbent said she would not debate her Republican challenger. Dana Nessel said she declined offers to debate Matt DePerno in part because her office referred a...
Florida mom’s post about how toddler's creepy doll scored them perks at Disney World goes viral
GROVELAND, Fla. - Many children might find Chloe the doll a bit – terrifying. But not Briar!. The adorable 3-year-old from Central Florida loves her ‘Creepy Chloe’ doll with glowing red eyes so much that she dresses her up like a princess and takes her on trips to Walt Disney World – which has scored the family some pretty cool perks.
Suspect charged in murder of Black trans woman from Ohio amid surge in hate crimes
Dede Ricks was found dead with gunshot wounds to her back and chest just before 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2530 block of Manistique Street. Deontae Close was arrested later that day.
GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo denies claim she once threatened to kill her family in crash
FOX 2 - The Republican nominee for Secretary of State is denying claims she once attempted to crash the car she, her ex-husband, and her children were riding in. Kristina Karamo is calling the allegations "categorically false," adding it stems from a motion to change the parenting time order between her and ex-husband Adom Karamo.
