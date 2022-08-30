ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local comedian’s one woman show…with friends

Local comedian, Jenn Weeks, has been cementing her place in the Jacksonville comic community over the last 8 years. She has garnered a reputation for bringing sardonic wit to her family friendly shows. Recently, she has been able to take her shows on the road and spreading her vibe to others around the country. Jenn finished writing her one woman production…then decided, she wanted a little help from her friends. Rance met Jenn at the Salem Centre where she will be performing Saturday night. www.jennweeks.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Eat pizza... in a color-changing cave!

Sitting right next to Sun-Ray Cinema in historic Five Points is the Pizza Cave, a unique restaurant hosting a color-changing backdrop that will leave you speechless. Pizza Cave serves up delicious pizza, salads, and more to visitors of Five Points and customers of Sun-Ray Cinema. River City Live’s first visit to the location was when Pizza Cave opened at the beginning of 2020. Since then, there have been many upgrades and changes as owner Shana and the rest of the crew are eager to serve the hungry people of Jacksonville!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Small plane skids to halt off runway at Craig Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small plane skidded to a stop Thursday afternoon when its landing gear collapsed at Craig Airport, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. A spokesperson said the small plane was attempting to land and skidded off the runway, coming to a rest in a grassy area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Resident of Southside apartment complex fires at suspected burglar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resident of a Southside apartment complex fired a gun at a suspected burglar Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Hinson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while officers were at the scene of the apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, they were alerted that a person was dropped off at a local hospital. He was described as a man in his early 20s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Prati Italia serves homemade pasta, Roman-style pizzas, & more in Town Center

Chef Tom brings the flavor of Jacksonville to the popular St. Johns Town Center shopping and dining center with Prati Italia. Serving contemporary Italian fare including handmade pastas, Roman-style pizzas and handcrafted cocktails, Prati Italia is the only locally-owned restaurant built from the ground-up at the Town Center. Prati Italia...
Jacksonville, FL

