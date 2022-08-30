Read full article on original website
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
‘Better odds playing Russian Roulette’: Project Opioid JAX offers disturbing data about overdoses in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Project Opioid JAX presented disturbing data Wednesday about the opioid crisis in Jacksonville during a news conference on International Overdose Awareness Day that also honored those lost to overdose. Representatives from the group said if we don’t act now, it will only get worse, as they...
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
News4Jax.com
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
News4Jax.com
FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com
Need a job? Naval Station Mayport hosting career fair for service members, veterans
UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center – Naval Station Mayport is hosting a tri-base job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the University of North Florida. Active duty, veterans and their families have a chance to meet with 90 national and local employers looking to hire.
News4Jax.com
Local comedian’s one woman show…with friends
Local comedian, Jenn Weeks, has been cementing her place in the Jacksonville comic community over the last 8 years. She has garnered a reputation for bringing sardonic wit to her family friendly shows. Recently, she has been able to take her shows on the road and spreading her vibe to others around the country. Jenn finished writing her one woman production…then decided, she wanted a little help from her friends. Rance met Jenn at the Salem Centre where she will be performing Saturday night. www.jennweeks.com.
News4Jax.com
Former DCPS teacher who says she was falsely accused calls for more protections for educators
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts teacher Caroline Lee is calling for more protections for teachers after the State Attorney’s Office dropped child abuse charges against her earlier this month. Lee was arrested last year following the accusations by an eighth-grade student that Lee...
News4Jax.com
‘Thomas is one of the good ones’; Jax Beach Police officer wins new Hyundai SUV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to a nomination from a citizen he has sworn to serve and protect and nearly 400 votes, a Jacksonville Beach Police Department officer has been named the Hyundai Hometown Hero - First Responder winner. Officer Thomas Harper will receive a 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV for...
News4Jax.com
Delivery driver helps save 3 puppies from Columbia County house fire
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Three Boston terrier puppies in Columbia County were saved from a burning house Tuesday after a delivery driver noticed a fire and called 911. The owner of the home was away, according to a Columbia County Fire Rescue Facebook post. The driver for Amazon was...
News4Jax.com
Eat pizza... in a color-changing cave!
Sitting right next to Sun-Ray Cinema in historic Five Points is the Pizza Cave, a unique restaurant hosting a color-changing backdrop that will leave you speechless. Pizza Cave serves up delicious pizza, salads, and more to visitors of Five Points and customers of Sun-Ray Cinema. River City Live’s first visit to the location was when Pizza Cave opened at the beginning of 2020. Since then, there have been many upgrades and changes as owner Shana and the rest of the crew are eager to serve the hungry people of Jacksonville!
News4Jax.com
DCPS moves forward with 4 transformational new school projects funded by half-cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The district is moving forward with four transformative new school projects across the city funded by the half-cent sales tax that was approved by Duval County voters in 2020. Among the projects is Jean Ribault High School, which will be receiving a brand-new school facility —...
News4Jax.com
Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office conducts post-primary election audit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County election officials on Friday double-checked primary election results to ensure that the count was accurate. An audit of the election count began at 1 p.m. at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office’s Election Center on Imeson Park Boulevard. How the post-primary election...
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant details what led to stabbings of 2 women at Westside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained the arrest warrant for a man charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbings of two women at a Westside Jacksonville apartment. The stabbings were reported Aug. 13 at the Addison Landing Apartments Homes on 103rd Street. Through investigative efforts, the...
News4Jax.com
Videos, photos released from investigation into Duval County jail inmate’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained videos and photos from the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Taylor, who died following an altercation with corrections officers. The I-TEAM on Thursday learned those officers are not being charged....
News4Jax.com
Small plane skids to halt off runway at Craig Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small plane skidded to a stop Thursday afternoon when its landing gear collapsed at Craig Airport, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. A spokesperson said the small plane was attempting to land and skidded off the runway, coming to a rest in a grassy area.
News4Jax.com
Resident of Southside apartment complex fires at suspected burglar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resident of a Southside apartment complex fired a gun at a suspected burglar Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Hinson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while officers were at the scene of the apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, they were alerted that a person was dropped off at a local hospital. He was described as a man in his early 20s.
News4Jax.com
Yulee Middle School student who threatened to ‘shoot up the school’ charged with stalking, cyberstalking: deputies
YULEE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy who attends Yulee Middle School was arrested on charges of stalking and cyberstalking Friday after he made repeated comments threatening violence at his school, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, a deputy...
News4Jax.com
Prati Italia serves homemade pasta, Roman-style pizzas, & more in Town Center
Chef Tom brings the flavor of Jacksonville to the popular St. Johns Town Center shopping and dining center with Prati Italia. Serving contemporary Italian fare including handmade pastas, Roman-style pizzas and handcrafted cocktails, Prati Italia is the only locally-owned restaurant built from the ground-up at the Town Center. Prati Italia...
