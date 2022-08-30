Planned Parenthood is providing abortion services at Tucson location

Planned Parenthood is once again providing abortion services in Arizona at their Tucson facility.

The nonprofit is taking this step despite Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s motion to lift a 50-year-old injunction that has prevented banning abortion completely.

A Pima County Judge will make the decision on Sept. 20, but until then, Planned Parenthood’s CEO Brittany Fonteno states the injunction protects practicing abortion.

“Right now, we’re operating under the law of the land in Arizona with this injunction that’s in place on the 1864 near-total ban on abortion. We are able, as are other independent abortion providers, we are able to provide this essential healthcare to our communities legally,” she said.

Fonteno is hoping within the next few weeks providers at all Arizona locations agree to provide abortion services.

She says Brnovich’s statements on abortion bans have led to confusion and fear for healthcare providers, but she hopes this step clarifies the legality until the final decision is reached.