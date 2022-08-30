ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, NY

WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently

RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
RUTLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

City of Plattsburgh to implement new parking policy

Plattsburgh, NY — Downtown Plattsburgh will soon be seeing some big changes, from parking to new construction. Beginning in October, paid parking for the lots downtown will be enforced but the free two hour on-street parking remains free. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said his office has received many complaints about...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
City
Lewis, NY
sevendaysvt

Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski

Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WINOOSKI, VT
TripAdvisor Blog

4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont

There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
VERMONT STATE
newyorkupstate.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy

CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
CHAZY, NY
Big Frog 104

Two People Hospitalized Following Motorcycle vs. Car Crash in North Elba

Three people are recovering from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Essex County. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders from Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue were called to State Rt. 86 in North Elba, New York at approximately 12:44pm on Monday, August 29, 2022 after receiving reports of a serious accident with injuries.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Storm damage shuts down Essex County roads

Numerous roads closed in Moriah, Westport, Essex and Crown Point. WESTPORT | A National Weather Service warned storm cell blew through Westport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, part of a huge system that stretched from the Canadian border to Louisiana. Fierce wind twisted tree tops, sheared the tops off some large...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot

Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors

Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
MIDDLEBURY, VT

