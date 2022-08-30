Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
mychamplainvalley.com
City of Plattsburgh to implement new parking policy
Plattsburgh, NY — Downtown Plattsburgh will soon be seeing some big changes, from parking to new construction. Beginning in October, paid parking for the lots downtown will be enforced but the free two hour on-street parking remains free. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said his office has received many complaints about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WCAX
Drivers, fans get revved up for demolition derby at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -- It’s a fan favorite every year at the Champlain Valley Fair-- the demolition derby. The car crashing took place at the fair in Essex Junction on Thursday evening. The fair expected a crowd of 3,000 people or so to watch the drivers vie to...
TripAdvisor Blog
4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont
There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
WCAX
Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
Colchester Sun
This $789,900 home in Essex was custom built by the sellers and sits on 5.6 acres of land
This house in Essex has a massive two car garage and a spacious, comprehensively shelved mudroom that greets you upon entering the house. The first floor of the home also has a convenient laundry room and half bathroom and a primary suite. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three...
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two People Hospitalized Following Motorcycle vs. Car Crash in North Elba
Three people are recovering from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Essex County. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders from Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue were called to State Rt. 86 in North Elba, New York at approximately 12:44pm on Monday, August 29, 2022 after receiving reports of a serious accident with injuries.
suncommunitynews.com
Storm damage shuts down Essex County roads
Numerous roads closed in Moriah, Westport, Essex and Crown Point. WESTPORT | A National Weather Service warned storm cell blew through Westport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, part of a huge system that stretched from the Canadian border to Louisiana. Fierce wind twisted tree tops, sheared the tops off some large...
Ma’am, do you have anything to declare? $230,000 seized at US-Canada border in Upstate NY
Champlain, N.Y. — U.S. border patrol officers in Upstate New York asked a 45-year-old woman routine questions Thursday when one question led to a surprising discovery. The woman crossing into Canada at Champlain in Clinton County told officers she had $15,000 in cash. What she neglected to say is...
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
WCAX
Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot
Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer...
Police: Schroon duo breaks into house to find cat
Two Schroon residents were arrested and charged with felony burglary on Sunday morning, after allegedly breaking into a house to find a lost cat.
Addison Independent
Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors
Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
Comments / 0