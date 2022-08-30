ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers seize shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
U.S Customs and Border Protection

CNN — A shipment of baby wipes at the U.S.-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized the narcotics Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, according to a Monday news release.

Officers from CBP’s Office of Field Operations sent a trailer truck, which claimed to be carrying only baby wipes, for a second inspection. Then, a canine and “non-intrusive” inspection resulted in the discovery of 1,935 packages with around 1,533 pounds of alleged cocaine, the release said.

“This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Alberto Flores, the port director at the Laredo Port of Entry, in the release.

Officers found the narcotics, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are looking into the seizure, according to the release.

The-CNN-Wire

