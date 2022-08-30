Read full article on original website
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
Cristiano Ronaldo clashing with Thierry Henry and shushing the Arsenal fans is a moment that will go down in history
A video of a young Cristiano Ronaldo shushing Arsenal fans in a classic Premier League meeting has resurfaced online and gone viral ahead of Sunday's big clash. Manchester United host Arsenal in the standout fixture this weekend, with both clubs in great form ahead of the Old Trafford showdown. Man...
Chelsea to revisit Edson Alvarez transfer after Thomas Tuchel not convinced by Ibrahim Sangare
Chelsea are set to revisit the signing of Edson Alvarez from Ajax in January as Thomas Tuchel was not keen on signing Ibrahim Sangare from PSV, according to reports. The Blues made a move for Ajax's Alvarez on transfer deadline day but were unsuccessful in their pursuit, with the Mexican remaining in the Netherlands.
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Man United's win over Leicester, one-touch football at its best
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Manchester United's big win over Leicester City and fans are very, very excited. Man United won their third straight Premier League match on Thursday as they beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Erik ten Hag is now on a three-game...
Antony’s Potential Manchester United Shirt Number Revealed
Antony signed for Manchester United on deadline day and his shirt number has now potentially been revealed.
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Jota scores sublime goal for Celtic against Rangers, Old Firm limbs are just different
Jota produced a moment of magic to score a stunning goal for Celtic against Rangers in the first Old Firm of the season. The Portuguese star doubled his side's lead following Liel Abada's opener in the eighth minute. Matt O'Riley pierced a wonderful pass into the path of Jota, who...
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
Wesley Fofana on dream Chelsea move, Reece James' Instagram message, legend status and Leicester farewell
Wesley Fofana has outlined his dreams and goals after joining Chelsea on a seven-year contract from Leicester City. The 21-year-old completed his signing on Wednesday afternoon as Thomas Tuchel sealed his seventh first-team signing of the summer. Chelsea will pay a fee around £70 million plus add-ons for the France...
Zakaria reveals 'dream' Chelsea move as Thomas Tuchel keen to avoid Saul Niguez repeat
New Chelsea signing Denis Zakaria has revealed his dream to move to Stamford Bridge, while head coach Thomas Tuchel admits that he is keen to avoid a repeat of Saul Niguez's loan spell last season. The 25-year-old made a late move to join Tuchel's side on deadline day, arriving on...
The latest on Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their third Premier League victory on the spin. The reigning champions followed up a thrilling comeback triumph against Crystal Palace with a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland took his goal tally for his debut season...
Wesley Fofana in line for Chelsea debut vs West Ham as Chelsea eye work permit for Denis Zakaria
Wesley Fofana is in line for his Chelsea debut against West Ham United while the Blues eye up a work permit for Denis Zakaria, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. Chelsea completed a late loan move for Zakaria from Juventus on deadline day, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also signed for the Blues before the transfer window slammed shut.
Jesse Marsch's first meeting with Wilfried Gnonto was so wholesome, Leeds boss gave him a warm welcome
Fans online are loving Jesse Marsch's warm embrace with Leeds United's deadline day signing of Wilfried Gnonto. Check it out below:. Gnonto, 18, completed a move to Leeds from FC Zurich on the final day of the summer transfer window. He met his new manager upon arriving at Leeds' training...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near
All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
