ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near

All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy