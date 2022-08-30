Health alert: Blue-green algae found in Lake Jesup

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials extended a health alert for Lake Jesup after blue-green algae were detected in the lake.

After a sample taken on Aug. 24 detected that the algal bloom was present, the health alert for the lake was extended to Sept. 23.

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County is advising residents and visitors to take precautions around the lake and not drink, swim or boat in waters where the algae are visible.

If you do come in contact with the lake water, you’re urged to wash your clothes and skin with soap and water.

