Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected to be approved this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The latest COVID-19 booster shots could start to roll out in early September, according to public health officials. The updated Pfizer and Moderna shots were submitted last week to the FDA and CDC for authorization. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommends authorizations before...
abc27.com
Franklin Co. announces additional mosquito spraying
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional Franklin County communities are being scheduled for mosquito spraying around sunset on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The following areas in Antrim Township will be...
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
What's happening in health care? | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Back-to-school health tips. As schools head back for the new year, officials with Geisinger Pharmacy has a few tips you can follow to help you and your students thrive. First, make sure you stock up that first aid kit at home, they say. Whether they're falling...
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Mystery solved: Police in Cumberland County know who left large pool of blood
Silver Spring Township officials were worried something terrible had happen sometime between Friday night, Aug. 26 and and early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. They said they found evidence of a traumatic injury, specifically a large amount of blood in the area of Ashburg Drive on the roadway and in the grass area at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 27. They also found a pair of glasses in the area.
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
Authorities ask for public assistance on identifying source of blood found of Cumberland County roadway
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss "suspicious" blood that was found on a Cumberland County road last weekend. Authorities say on Aug. 27 around 7:15 a.m., evidence of a traumatic injury was discovered in the area of Ashburg...
abc27.com
Cause determined for large amount of blood found in Silver Spring Twp.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced they have figured out what caused a large amount of blood to be found both on Ashburg Drive, as well as on the grass next to the road. Police say that a man told officers that he suffered a medical...
Midstate nursing home workers begin strike
Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including in the Midstate, are walking out as a contract agreement has not been reached.
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories to pay $77,000 to resolve hiring discrimination case
LANCASTER, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants at the federal contractor’s Lancaster facility. An OFCCP compliance review found that...
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
Dauphin County library and local coffee shop partner for unique library experience
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the Harrisburg area will soon be able to enjoy a hot cup of coffee next time they browse the library in search of a good read. Good Brotha's Book Café will be moving its operations from the current storefront on North 3rd Street to inside the McCormick Riverfront Library on Walnut Street.
Missing Hershey man located safely, police say
HERSHEY, Pa. — Update, 1:20 p.m.: Gerald Maguire was located and is safe, according to State Police. State Police are searching for a Hershey man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen on Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according...
Residents are asked to conserve water as Centre County is placed under a drought watch
Many Pennsylvanians are being asked to conserve 3-6 gallons of water a day.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
2nd Tractor-Trailer Rollover In 2 Hours At Same Exit Closes I-81 In Central Pennsylvania
Two tractor-trailers rolled over at the same exit on Interstate 81 on Thursday, September, 1, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The first crash happened in the southbound lanes between exit 14 and exit 10 in Franklin County around 8:30 a.m., according to PennDOT. This crash cleared at 10:20 a.m....
Chambersburg Brewers partner with York restaurateurs to bring their products to Downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Roost Uncommon Kitchen and Archetype Pizza of Downtown York and Chambersburg's GearHouse Brewing Company announced on Friday their new partnership to "bring the GearHouse Brewing experience to Downtown York," according to a press release. Starting Sept. 2, Roost Uncommon Kitchen and the newly-opened Archetype Pizza will...
York County Judicial Center to reopen Friday after refrigerant leak
The York County Judicial Center is closed Wednesday due to a leak in one of the building's cooling units.
FOX 43
