Carlisle, PA

FOX 43

Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected to be approved this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The latest COVID-19 booster shots could start to roll out in early September, according to public health officials. The updated Pfizer and Moderna shots were submitted last week to the FDA and CDC for authorization. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommends authorizations before...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Franklin Co. announces additional mosquito spraying

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional Franklin County communities are being scheduled for mosquito spraying around sunset on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The following areas in Antrim Township will be...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

What's happening in health care? | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Back-to-school health tips. As schools head back for the new year, officials with Geisinger Pharmacy has a few tips you can follow to help you and your students thrive. First, make sure you stock up that first aid kit at home, they say. Whether they're falling...
YORK, PA
Carlisle, PA
Pennsylvania Health
Carlisle, PA
PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mystery solved: Police in Cumberland County know who left large pool of blood

Silver Spring Township officials were worried something terrible had happen sometime between Friday night, Aug. 26 and and early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. They said they found evidence of a traumatic injury, specifically a large amount of blood in the area of Ashburg Drive on the roadway and in the grass area at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 27. They also found a pair of glasses in the area.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing Hershey man located safely, police say

HERSHEY, Pa. — Update, 1:20 p.m.: Gerald Maguire was located and is safe, according to State Police. State Police are searching for a Hershey man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen on Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

