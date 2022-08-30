Read full article on original website
Umarex Gauntlet Review: A Feature-Rich Air Rifle with an Entry-Level Price
If you asked the typical firearm hunter about airguns a decade ago, they would probably think about the low power guns most hunters cut their teeth on. But in recent years there has been a growing awareness of the effectiveness of air powered rifles and their potential to provide expanded hunting opportunities. The market for adult oriented airguns has seen explosive growth, with many states expanding their hunting regulations to permit air rifles as a method of legally harvesting wild game.
