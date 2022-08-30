Deborah Ann “Debbie” Savage, 70, of the Summers School Road, Morgantown, passed unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, Sept. 5, with Pastor Eric Kendall officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Nicholson Chapel Cemetery. Flowers will be graciously accepted, or you may consider a donation to the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program, P.O. Box 4335, Morgantown, WV 26504. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO