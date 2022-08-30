ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

Deborah Savage

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Savage, 70, of the Summers School Road, Morgantown, passed unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, Sept. 5, with Pastor Eric Kendall officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Nicholson Chapel Cemetery. Flowers will be graciously accepted, or you may consider a donation to the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program, P.O. Box 4335, Morgantown, WV 26504. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Mark Moyers

Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. The son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown. Mark was a 1984 graduate of Bruceton High School, played basketball and was a...
BRANDONVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
The Dominion Post

Christopher Cale

Christopher Eric Cale, 26, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Chris was born in Morgantown, on Sept. 13, 1995, a son of Chris and Tabitha Cale, of Kingwood and Lisa (Cozart) Cale, of Newburg. He was a 2014 graduate of Preston High School and worked with his dad...
KINGWOOD, WV

