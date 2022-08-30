Read full article on original website
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
A Decades-Old Beloved Restaurant, Bar to Reopen on First Day of Italian Festival and Permanently Sept. 9
Matt Policano knows a thing or two about the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. After all, he was born on the first day of the first festival that took place almost 44 years ago to this day. Because of that, and for a host of other reasons, it only seems...
Local family remembers 6 brother soldiers who returned from WWII
An Italian American family business in Morgantown shares the story of six brothers who miraculously all survived fighting in WWII.
Labor Day love song: WVU music prof finally stops teaching — at age 100
Ruffy’s a Duke Ellington fan. The rambunctious pup – a poodle, without the fancy haircut – stopped what he was doing the other day and sidled over to his master, Leo Horacek, as the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
4-year-old left alone in Morgantown apartment, mother charged
A Morgantown woman is being held on $40,000 bond after she allegedly left her 4-year-old daughter home alone in their apartment. Jasmine Lynette Burrows, 29, of Morgantown, told Morgantow. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Deborah Savage
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Savage, 70, of the Summers School Road, Morgantown, passed unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, Sept. 5, with Pastor Eric Kendall officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Nicholson Chapel Cemetery. Flowers will be graciously accepted, or you may consider a donation to the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program, P.O. Box 4335, Morgantown, WV 26504. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.
Philadelphia man in custody after Collins Ferry Road incident
Local law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute incident Tuesday involving a vehicle on Collins Ferry Road in Morgantown that sent a woman to the hospital and a Philadelphia man to jai. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mark Moyers
Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. The son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown. Mark was a 1984 graduate of Bruceton High School, played basketball and was a...
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward. A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. […]
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Christopher Cale
Christopher Eric Cale, 26, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Chris was born in Morgantown, on Sept. 13, 1995, a son of Chris and Tabitha Cale, of Kingwood and Lisa (Cozart) Cale, of Newburg. He was a 2014 graduate of Preston High School and worked with his dad...
Morgantown-Bridgeport announced as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
Friday’s Morgantown High vs. Bridgeport football game in Morgantown will be the attorney general’s featured gridiron matchup this week. Patrick Morrisey’s office announced this game. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/31/22 @ 11:25 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning. Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to Oakmound Apartments. Officers on the scene told 5 News a man fell out of an apartment window but could not...
