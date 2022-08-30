Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
This Biotech Stock Could Offer Big Growth – Even During A Recession
Caribou Biosciences is the biotech behind some cutting-edge cancer therapies
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
Motley Fool
Is Lowes a Stock Buy?
Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
Motley Fool
3 "Keep It Simple" Stocks to Buy Today
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Sales growth has been slower than pre-pandemic numbers. Amazon continues to acquire new companies and enter new sectors.
Motley Fool
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
AbbVie has an impressive track record of dividend increases. Gilead Sciences offers an especially juicy yield along with solid financials. Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare giant and Dividend King that's poised for stronger growth in the near future.
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Warren Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he manages, only acquired eight stocks during the second quarter. Buffett's biggest bet in the second quarter was on Ally Financial, a digital bank that pays a juicy dividend. Recently, Berkshire Hathaway added to its position in Markel, a successful insurance company
Motley Fool
3 Questions That Smart Investors Have About SNDL Stock
The company is also pursuing a different growth strategy than before.
4 Silver Linings to Roku's Tough Quarter
The reaction was bad, the stock is down, but looking toward the long term, Roku still has lots of opportunity.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy More Cryptocurrency Now
The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1 trillion in value since the start of the year. Even the biggest players have posted double-digit losses. But now actually may be a great time to bet on the future of this newish industry.
Motley Fool
Why Flying Car Stocks Fell in August
Shares of several companies focused on commercializing small, electric-powered aircraft plunged in August trading. The stock price declines were driven more by waning investor interest in pre-revenue companies than anything going on with their specific businesses. Investors need to be aware that these companies, while full of potential, carry significant
Motley Fool
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Devon Energy reported record free cash flow last month. The company returned a large portion of that cash to investors via dividends. It also used the funds to acquire more cash-producing oil assets.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Top Bank Stock Is Down 32% -- Is It a Buy?
Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 1 billion shares of Bank of America. The mega-bank has been beaten down due to recession and inflation fears. However, there are some good reasons to take a closer look.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing.
Motley Fool
Nervous About Investing? Why the Stock Market Is Safer Than It Seems
Nobody knows exactly what will happen with the market in the coming weeks or months. A long-term outlook can help you generate wealth -- even when the market is shaky.
Motley Fool
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week
The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD's strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall.
