The Chocolate Bar closes in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved martini bar has closed in downtown Cleveland.

The Chocolate Bar announced Monday afternoon they are shutting down after more than a decade in business, explaining their reasoning.

“The Chocolate Bar thanks you for your 13 years of loyal patronage,” managers said in a Facebook post . “Due to continuous staffing challenges, The Chocolate Bar must close its doors. It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve. It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, bachelorette parties, and graduation festivities that were celebrated here.”

The spot, situated just inside the Arcade at 347 Euclid Avenue, was known for its eclectic cocktails, chocolate-forward desserts and savory appetizers and entrees. There are still locations in the Savannah area and Buffalo, New York.

“Thanks for 13 fun years,” the bar said in the Facebook post. “We’ll miss all of you.”

