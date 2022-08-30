ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Chocolate Bar closes in downtown Cleveland

By Laura Morrison
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W94Q3_0hb7MNYa00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved martini bar has closed in downtown Cleveland.

The Chocolate Bar announced Monday afternoon they are shutting down after more than a decade in business, explaining their reasoning.

“The Chocolate Bar thanks you for your 13 years of loyal patronage,” managers said in a Facebook post . “Due to continuous staffing challenges, The Chocolate Bar must close its doors. It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve. It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, bachelorette parties, and graduation festivities that were celebrated here.”

Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty

The spot, situated just inside the Arcade at 347 Euclid Avenue, was known for its eclectic cocktails, chocolate-forward desserts and savory appetizers and entrees. There are still locations in the Savannah area and Buffalo, New York.

“Thanks for 13 fun years,” the bar said in the Facebook post. “We’ll miss all of you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Downtown Cleveland#Bachelorette Parties#Food Drink#The Chocolate Bar#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks. Residents are concerned that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost

I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy