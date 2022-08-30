ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump shares 15 anti-Biden memes in two-hour Truth Social meltdown

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Donald Trump went on a Truth Social ranting spree on Tuesday morning, sharing 15 anti-Joe Biden memes in just 120 minutes.

Trump was well-known in the White House for waking up early to watch the news and get his views out there before starting his day. According to his posts on Truth Social, it seems he still keeps to this routine.

The former president spent the hours between 7.30am and 9am sharing memes making fun of Biden.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One meme Trump reposted ( retruthed on Truth Social) joked about Biden's leadership, another blamed Biden for gas prices but nearly of them made Biden look unintelligent.

The memes seemed to be low-hanging fruit for the former president.

"Why are people so mean?" Trump wrote in one post while sharing an image of Biden defecating in this pants with the words ' Putin did it' underneath.

"Not nice!" Trump wrote in another post that photoshopped Biden's bike fall onto the stairs Air Force One.

In an unexpected post Trump reposted, an image alluded to Biden and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg having a close relationship.

Trump often uses Truth Social to rant about negative press on him. During Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony in the January 6th hearings, Trump used his platform to bash her and discredit her.

After the Department of Justice released the redacted affidavit used in the Mar-a-Lago search , Trump took to Truth Social to continuously rant about the search and criticize the FBI.

The rant continued on Tuesday with multiple posts alluding to the affidavit mixed in-between the memes.

Biden was not the only subject to Trump's morning meme frenzy, he also went after Republicans he believe are 'RINOS' (Republicans in name only), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and more.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

A legal analyst has weighed in on Trump's claim about having declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. She posited that Trump didn't formally declassify them so as to retain their value as secret files. Trump's claim amounts to an "incredibly damning admission," wrote former FBI agent Asha Rangappa. For weeks, former President...
POTUS
Indy100

Biden goes full Dark Brandon by trashing Trump on blood-red stage with silhouetted marines

The "dark Brandon" meme has become reality.On Thursday night, President Joe Biden gave a passionate speech about protecting democracy in America at Independence Hall in Pennsylvania. Shaking his fists, the president emphasizing the importance of unity and condemned Donald Trump and his supporters for being 'extremists'. The speech had a serious and dark tone to it mainly due to the lighting on the stage. Biden stood at a podium on a noticeably dark stage with red lights backlighting him. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe silhouettes of two marines stood back on either side of the president only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Fbi#Republicans#A Truth Social#The White House#Meta#The Department Of Justice
Indy100

Kayleigh McEnany tried to call out Biden and it immediately backfired

Kayleigh McEnany might have regretted posting about President Joe Biden recently, after it seemed to massively backfire on social media. The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to call out the president and instead inadvertently made a case for him.It comes after Biden hit out election deniers who falsely claim that Trump won the election in 2020 and claimed that they threaten democracy in the US.Speaking in a primetime address, Biden said: “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterQuoting from the speech,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Trump was suffering 'social media withdrawal' after Twitter ban

British filmmaker Alex Holder said former President Donald Trump was "depressed" and experiencing "withdrawal" after his ban from Twitter.Twitter, alongside Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, all banned the former president from their platforms not too long after the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021.Trump was known for his off-the-walls tweets, rude comments, and his early morning flurries of tweets – but not unlike the over 60-post social media spree on Truth Social early Tuesday (August 30).But prior to Trump building his own platform, he was virtually left with nothing to "like," comment on, or blast - at least for the world...
POTUS
Indy100

No, Donald Trump did not go full QAnon on Truth Social

On Tuesday morning it appeared Donald Trump had gone on a full QAnon ranting spree on Truth Social by seemingly re-posting a theory to his page but it turns out it was just a glitch in the social platform's interface. While on a spree of reposting memes that praised him and put down President Joe Biden, users noticed one meme came from a string of QAnon posts from 4chan. The meme of Trump featured a drawing-like depiction of him with the caption, "The deep state whispered to president Trump "you cannot withstand the storm".... the president whispered back "I am...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Indy100

6 things we learnt from Sky interview with Jared Kushner, Trump's White House advisor

Jared Kushner has given an exclusive interview to Sky News about his time as a former senior advisor to his father-in-law and former US president Donald Trump.The 41-year-old who is married to Ivanka Trump sat down with Kay Burley to discuss a wide range of subjects from whether Trump will run again for president, to the 2020 election, the war in Ukraine, his opinion on abortion, the recent FBI raid in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterKushner also has an upcoming book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, where he reflects on his time as a...
POTUS
Indy100

Why are blue tick Twitter brands describing themselves with one word?

Twitter is a social media platform known for condensing information in a number of characters for a tweet (280 to be precise) - but now there's a trend where official accounts are summing themselves up succinctly in just one word.It's been dubbed the "one-word" trend and appeared to start back in September causing confusion among users given the lack of context and soon enough more blue tick verified accounts decided to get involved with the viral meme.All the verified companies, brands, and people have to do is tweet out a word that accurately describes their brand - pretty simple, right?Sign...
INTERNET
Indy100

People have noticed a bizarre similarity between Selena Gomez and Donald Trump's carpet

There’s been an unexpected development in the Donald Trump FBI investigation, and it involves a dress worn by Selena Gomez.It’s the biggest news story in the US at the moment, after it was revealed last month that Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida was searched, reportedly as part of an investigation into the removal of presidential records from the White House.The first images of documents seized from the estate by FBI agents have now been released, with the Justice Department saying that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.It caused a huge...
POTUS
Indy100

Novak Djokovic: Why is the right-wing crowing him a hero for US Open actions?

Novak Djokovic is being supported by right-wing politicians and pundits in the US, after he confirmed he would not be taking part in the US Open. The Serbian is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time, with 21 Grand Slams to his name. However, he is not involved this year. He’s become a divisive talking point in the US as a result – but why is this the case? Here’s everything you need to know. Why is the right-wing supporting him as he misses US Open? The 35-year-old is unable to enter the country and travel to New York because...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral. Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and needs to prepare for a business forum in Russia’s Far East he’s scheduled to attend next week.
EUROPE
Indy100

Three bizarre quotes from Nadine Dorries' Newsnight interview

Nadine Dorries is at it again, spouting ridiculous nonsense about her favourite bloke, Boris Johnson.The culture secretary was interviewed by BBC Newsnight last night as part of a piece about Johnson's premiership, as he shuffles slowly out of office, waiting for the results of the contest to replace him.Though her interview was short, everything she said still turned out absolutely crackers - from claiming Johnson was the best PM in ages, to revealing times she has faced police action.Let's take a look at the lowlight reel.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter1. "They can relate to someone who gets...
U.K.
Indy100

CNN host Don Lemon 'shocked' by this line from Meghan Markle's latest interview

CNN host Don Lemon has expressed "shock" about Meghan Markle's admitting that she only recently started to "'understand what it's like to be a Black woman."On Wednesday (31 August), Lemon chatted with fellow hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman about his thoughts on the second episode of the Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes.Despite praising the fact that she addressed "colourism," he also said it was essential to acknowledge that she was speaking on the topic from a position of privilege, given that she 'did not have to deal with racism" until she married Prince Harry."In some ways, she's saying...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man 'abducted by aliens 50 years ago' said he was warned of WW3 and Covid

A 68-year old fisherman claimed he was warned about Covid and WW3 after being abducted by aliens 50 years ago.Calvin Parker said he kept his "visions" to himself but now fears they are becoming a reality, prompting him to share them with the world, according to the Mirror. "My time here on earth is almost over," he said. "I would not want to leave here knowing there could be something I could do to help someone."Recalling his alleged experience, Parker revealed a UFO landed the banks of a river in Pascagoula, Mississippi, while he was fishing with a friend. He...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy