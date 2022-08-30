Trump shares 15 anti-Biden memes in two-hour Truth Social meltdown

Donald Trump went on a Truth Social ranting spree on Tuesday morning, sharing 15 anti-Joe Biden memes in just 120 minutes.

Trump was well-known in the White House for waking up early to watch the news and get his views out there before starting his day. According to his posts on Truth Social, it seems he still keeps to this routine.

The former president spent the hours between 7.30am and 9am sharing memes making fun of Biden.

One meme Trump reposted ( retruthed on Truth Social) joked about Biden's leadership, another blamed Biden for gas prices but nearly of them made Biden look unintelligent.

The memes seemed to be low-hanging fruit for the former president.

"Why are people so mean?" Trump wrote in one post while sharing an image of Biden defecating in this pants with the words ' Putin did it' underneath.

"Not nice!" Trump wrote in another post that photoshopped Biden's bike fall onto the stairs Air Force One.

In an unexpected post Trump reposted, an image alluded to Biden and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg having a close relationship.



Trump often uses Truth Social to rant about negative press on him. During Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony in the January 6th hearings, Trump used his platform to bash her and discredit her.



After the Department of Justice released the redacted affidavit used in the Mar-a-Lago search , Trump took to Truth Social to continuously rant about the search and criticize the FBI.

The rant continued on Tuesday with multiple posts alluding to the affidavit mixed in-between the memes.

Biden was not the only subject to Trump's morning meme frenzy, he also went after Republicans he believe are 'RINOS' (Republicans in name only), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and more.

