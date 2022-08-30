ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cuyahoga County drops to CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties remain high

CLEVELAND — For the first time in more than a month, Cleveland residents no longer have to mask up. Cuyahoga County has dropped to the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are no longer high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces. Ashland, Lorain, and Wayne counties were among the other areas in Northeast Ohio falling from the high level.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud

CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Berea-Midpark High School installs 'safe space' for students

BEREA, Ohio — Districts across Northeast Ohio have been adding special rooms to their schools in order to help students while promoting mental health. Berea-Midpark High School is one of the most recent schools to install a room called "John's Safe Place," which is an area where students can find comfort and decompress.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, OH
