5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Day and Night Cereal Bar brings unique experience to Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — For most people, cereal is a breakfast food or a quick snack, but a new business in Ohio City is turning the popular treat into an experience. Day and Night Cereal Bar is a brand-new concept located at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.
WKYC
2022 Clear The Shelters campaign ends with 2,933 shelter and rescue animals adopted in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Aug. 20, 2022. Nearly 3,000 shelter and rescue animals were adopted throughout Northeast Ohio in the 2022 Clear The Shelters campaign, which ran for the entire month of August. The total, which...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland National Air Show, Cars in the Park, Oktoberfest
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
3News' Carmen Blackwell emcees United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland’s annual meeting
CLEVELAND — The United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland, a charitable organization that provides funding for vital social services in the African-American community, held its annual meeting on Aug. 23 at Severance Hall. 3News anchor and reporter Carmen Blackwell emceed the event, which was a celebration of UBF’s 40th...
Cuyahoga County drops to CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties remain high
CLEVELAND — For the first time in more than a month, Cleveland residents no longer have to mask up. Cuyahoga County has dropped to the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are no longer high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces. Ashland, Lorain, and Wayne counties were among the other areas in Northeast Ohio falling from the high level.
Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud
CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
WKYC
Berea-Midpark High School installs 'safe space' for students
BEREA, Ohio — Districts across Northeast Ohio have been adding special rooms to their schools in order to help students while promoting mental health. Berea-Midpark High School is one of the most recent schools to install a room called "John's Safe Place," which is an area where students can find comfort and decompress.
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog who is now a star on Ohio's newest license plate
CLEVELAND — Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate. Cartoonist Jenny Campbell was asked by the Ohio Pet Fund in 2021 to design a new pet friendly plate -- and it came with one special request. "They...
WKYC
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to host Cleveland Oktoberfest Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10: How to purchase tickets
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 3, 2021. The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest filled with beer, food and live music is returning to the Cuyahoga County fairgrounds this weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Geauga County Fair returns to Northeast Ohio: Full schedule of events
BURTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. Looking for Labor Day weekend plans? The Great Geauga County Fair opened for the 200th time on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
$540,000 settlement announced for 12 plaintiffs in Cleveland case connected to May 2020 protests after George Floyd's death
CLEVELAND — A settlement worth $540,000 has been announced in a case with 12 plaintiffs in Cleveland regarding the May 2020 protests that took place within the city in response to the death of George Floyd. Attorney Terry Gilbert said these plaintiffs were "innocent, peaceful protesters who were exercising...
Apples ripen ahead of schedule, filling the trees at Wayne County orchard
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — They say you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. Well, you can take your friend to Rittman Orchards to pick some apples! The sun-drenched trees on this Wayne County hillside are full of Honeycrisps. Rittman...
Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues
CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
Indictments handed down to 14 for their roles in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking organization
CLEVELAND — A 38-count indictment was handed down to to fourteen members of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The indictment alleged that the defendants participated...
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
Man accused of robbing elderly woman in New Jersey arrested in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man wanted for an alleged aggravated robbery with a weapon by the Bayonne, New Jersey Police Department was found and arrested in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
WKYC
