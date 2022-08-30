CLEVELAND — For the first time in more than a month, Cleveland residents no longer have to mask up. Cuyahoga County has dropped to the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are no longer high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces. Ashland, Lorain, and Wayne counties were among the other areas in Northeast Ohio falling from the high level.

