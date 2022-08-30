Read full article on original website
Hangerman
3d ago
Why can't the citizens just do a better job of overseeing their children instead of the officers who have to arrest them?
Cleveland City Council to interview its finalists for police commission appointments
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has narrowed the list down to 12 finalists for its appointments to the city's new police commission. Based on the passage of Issue 24 by voters last November, Cleveland City Council will appoint three representatives to the commission, while Mayor Justin Bibb will appoint ten representatives. All 13 members must be approved by the Mayor's Appointments Committee and the full council before taking their seats.
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Akron city leaders and activists push for police civilian review board, disagree on how it should become law
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron is taking a step toward transparency. Mayor Dan Horrigan's office is proposing a police civilian review board that would allow citizens and police outsiders to hold officers accountable. A five-page document reveals the city of Akron's plan to increase police accountability with...
Citizen review board for police: Two initiatives underway in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron is now on track to create a long-awaited citizen review board to provide oversight of the police department. The city has talked about such a board for years, officials said. In recent weeks, groups protesting the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have also called for a review board along with other police reforms.
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility
A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted on theft charges
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on multiple charges relating to theft in the office and tampering with evidence in the office. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Cuyahoga County drops to CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties remain high
CLEVELAND — For the first time in more than a month, Cleveland residents no longer have to mask up. Cuyahoga County has dropped to the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are no longer high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces. Ashland, Lorain, and Wayne counties were among the other areas in Northeast Ohio falling from the high level.
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
3News' Carmen Blackwell emcees United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland’s annual meeting
CLEVELAND — The United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland, a charitable organization that provides funding for vital social services in the African-American community, held its annual meeting on Aug. 23 at Severance Hall. 3News anchor and reporter Carmen Blackwell emceed the event, which was a celebration of UBF’s 40th...
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud
CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
1 in custody after incident in Norwalk
Huron County Emergency Management Agency is setting the record straight on an incident in Norwalk.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
Cleveland school officially renamed after former US Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones
CLEVELAND — Cleveland leaders gathered in the city's Glenville neighborhood Tuesday to celebrate the formal naming of a school after one of the area's most prominent politicians. The former Patrick Henry School on Durant Avenue was officially renamed after former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones. The Cleveland Metropolitan School...
Berea-Midpark High School installs 'safe space' for students
BEREA, Ohio — Districts across Northeast Ohio have been adding special rooms to their schools in order to help students while promoting mental health. Berea-Midpark High School is one of the most recent schools to install a room called "John's Safe Place," which is an area where students can find comfort and decompress.
Akron to begin installing ‘enhanced’ water meters for all customers: What this means for you and the changes to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Akron has revealed details of a new program “to modernize the entire customer service experience for water utility customers” -- which also includes installing enhanced water meters for every customer. “This upgrade will provide City of Akron water customers with an enhanced water meter...
Missing: Emily Shue
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
