Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
2023 4-star WR Hunter Moddon commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns now have another talented wide receiver waiting in the wings after 2024 Clear Lake wide receiver Hunter Moddon made his pledge to Texas on Friday. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion carries his hot streak from the 2023 class into the next cycle with the addition of the No. 113 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The No. 13 player in the state of Texas, the 6’0, 175-pound wide receiver likely slots nicely into an outside receiver position in the Steve Sarkisian offense.
Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2024 WR
The Longhorns added to their 2024 recruiting haul on Friday afternoon
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the...
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
#4 Gopher volleyball falls at #1 Texas
(Austin, TX) — The No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25 on Wednesday night in Austin. The Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) were led by redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair, who had 16 kills, four blocks and six digs. Freshman outside Julia Hanson had a career night, going for a season-best 14 kills. Jenna Wenaas added in 12 kills and seven digs while Melani Shaffmaster had 44 assists and six digs.
UT Football: What to expect if you’re going to a game
University of Texas football season kicks off this weekend with some major changes. Here's what to expect if you're going to a game.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas Next: Round Rock senior Ansel Nedore has a unique approach to football
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Football was the not first sport Ansel Nedore played. He started out with soccer and basketball before really finding football when he was 11 years old. Nedore was big, quick and early on, he realized he might be pretty good. “Once I started manhandling kids,...
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
Officials say zebra mussels have now ‘fully infested’ this Austin Lake
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is now infested with zebra mussels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
How a former marine built a successful small business in Pflugerville
Caleb White went from Medical separation to owning a successful small Texas business. White joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey.
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0