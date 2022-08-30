ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2023 4-star WR Hunter Moddon commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns now have another talented wide receiver waiting in the wings after 2024 Clear Lake wide receiver Hunter Moddon made his pledge to Texas on Friday. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion carries his hot streak from the 2023 class into the next cycle with the addition of the No. 113 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The No. 13 player in the state of Texas, the 6’0, 175-pound wide receiver likely slots nicely into an outside receiver position in the Steve Sarkisian offense.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
#4 Gopher volleyball falls at #1 Texas

(Austin, TX) — The No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25 on Wednesday night in Austin. The Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) were led by redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair, who had 16 kills, four blocks and six digs. Freshman outside Julia Hanson had a career night, going for a season-best 14 kills. Jenna Wenaas added in 12 kills and seven digs while Melani Shaffmaster had 44 assists and six digs.
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
