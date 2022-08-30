The Texas Longhorns now have another talented wide receiver waiting in the wings after 2024 Clear Lake wide receiver Hunter Moddon made his pledge to Texas on Friday. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion carries his hot streak from the 2023 class into the next cycle with the addition of the No. 113 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The No. 13 player in the state of Texas, the 6’0, 175-pound wide receiver likely slots nicely into an outside receiver position in the Steve Sarkisian offense.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO