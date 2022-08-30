Read full article on original website
Why 'House of the Dragon's Council Meetings Are Actually Important
One of the chief criticisms of the last two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones was the emphasis on spectacle over story. While the deep fantasy elements are integral to George R.R. Martin’s source material, Game of Thrones was distinct compared to other medieval fantasy adventures due to its emphasis on the political drama. It wasn’t just violence, bloodshed, and dragons. We got to see intelligent characters plotting against each other.
'House of the Dragon': What Happened to Aegon the Conqueror's Dragons?
Aegon the Conqueror. Not only is that an imposing combo of name and title, it is also a legacy a whole realm aspires to live up to. His shadow lingered dark and heavy on the shoulders of nearly every Targaryen in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) to Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) — who, officially, even had the same name as the founding father of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs Series
We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
'See' Season 3 Clip Shows Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss Meeting Baby Wolffe [Exclusive]
Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of. , Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Can You Go Home Again?
“Nothing is evil in the beginning.” Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with this assurance, intoned in the dark by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, this eight-episode series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and their appendices explores the beginnings of Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Sauron himself — though for these immortal beings, that “beginning” may be centuries in the making. In this first episode, we are welcomed back to Middle-earth and introduced to a sprawling collection of characters, locations, and beasties both new and familiar.
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
Voices: Why are British TV shows like The English still so obsessed with poshos?
The English. It’s rather an odd title for a western, isn’t it? I suppose it makes some sort of sense, given the BBC is behind it – albeit backed by Amazon’s American money, which this kind of sumptuously produced drama boasting A-list talent (Emily Blunt stars) demands these days.It’s being promoted hard – and no wonder. Westerns have a decidedly spotty history with audiences, which makes Hollywood very nervous. It wouldn’t do for the national broadcaster to get egg all over its face with this story of “an aristocratic Englishwoman who journeys to the West seeking vengeance for her...
'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip
Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Review: Get Ready for Another Ricktastic Adventure
Rick and Morty is back. ‘Nuff said. Okay, maybe not quite enough said. But let’s face it: if you have watched one episode of Rick and Morty, then you have watched them all, multiple times, and you are going to watch this season no matter what this review says. There is no “casual” viewer of Rick and Morty.
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong
If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
From 'Pitch Perfect' to 'Animal House': Best Movies About College
Whether you went to college or not, everyone feels like they have been due to Hollywood’s long history of college-centered films. They’re the perfect setting for any situation, from exposing the vulnerability of young adults away from their family for the first time, to showing what some will do to succeed, or just simply, how much a teenager will drink and party when their parents are out of the picture. From comedy to horror, and musicals to dark dramas, some of the most memorable films ever made are about the college years. Here are the best.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The War of the Elves vs. Morgoth Explained
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, when Morgoth, the First Dark Lord, was already defeated. However, there’s still a shadow threatening to engulf the world, as Morgoth’s general, Sauron, is still waiting for the right moment to strike. While Sauron is one of the most iconic pop culture villains, thanks to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Morgoth is a more obscure villain. And as the first episode of The Rings of Power explains, the evil lord was around for a long time, since his war against the Elves raged for centuries.
The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in September 2022
I hope you’re ready for a busy viewing month, Disney+ fans, because there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the docket this September! In addition to the ongoing adventures of She-Hulk, September will finally reunite us with old friends (like Cassian Andor) and old foes (those pesky Sanderson Sisters). September 8 is Disney+ Day, which will be an especially busy day for new releases on the platform. We know it can be a little stressful to wade through so much new content, so we hope these seven picks will help you get started. Happy watching, and may your lattes be as pumpkin spiced as you wish.
Halloween Horror Nights 2022: Inside The Horrors of Blumhouse and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide Haunted Houses
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for the haunted houses and the properties/movies they feature.]. The anticipation around Halloween Horror Nights 2022 has been crackling with electricity from the fan community that waits every year to get to experience what’s being offered up for exploration. Blood, sweat, and endless hours are poured into making it a memorable annual event, and this year feels bigger, scarier, and more detailed than ever.
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
How to Watch 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': Is the Regina Hal Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
When it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul blew audiences away. This mockumentary tells the story of a pastor and his wife who are trying to rebuild their congregation after a scandal nearly broke their sacred, god-fearing image. Taking jabs at the ways money and fame have taken over religion to create megachurches where congregations more closely resemble sports fans rather than believers, this comedy packs a punch.
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
