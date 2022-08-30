Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
Packers Sign Veteran Safety
The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran safety Rudy Ford, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Injuries have taken a bite out of Green Bay’s safety corps. The top backups entering training camp, Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis, were released following shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Following Tuesday’s cutdown, the Packers had special-teams standout Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter and former USFL player Micah Abernathy as the depth behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.
Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs
Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Amari Cooper trade looks even worse now for Cowboys
After the Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings the compensation the Dallas Cowboys got for Amari Cooper looks even worse than it initially did. When the Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March, some said they didn’t get enough back. Cooper was likely to be a cap casualty with the team, which could be why compensation wasn’t more.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Broncos Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback
Josh Johnson is heading back to a familiar place. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are bringing back Josh Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson was originally waived on Tuesday after he didn't make the team's 53-man roster. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
