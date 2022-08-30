Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'
The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury Is A Crazy Man, I Want Fight In 2023 After Injuries Heal
Fresh off his second conquering of Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk is already planning for his next conquest. Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion of the world. The only crown missing from his title collection is the WBC belt. Usyk is very...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Every Fight Is Important; This One, In Particular, Is Crucial To My Career
Luis Ortiz believes he still has enough fight left in him to make history for his boxing-rich nation. The career-long desire to become Cuba’s first-ever heavyweight champion remains a focal point for the 43-year-old southpaw, who has twice tried and failed to achieve that dream. His 2022 campaign has been dedicated to positioning himself for a third shot at boxing’s most storied prize, the latest step coming against Andy Ruiz (34-2, 22KOs) who will forever remain the first-ever Mexican boxer to win a heavyweight title.
Boxing Scene
Rahman: Everything Fury Can Do in Boxing - Usyk Can Do It Better!
Former WBC heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has tabbed Oleksandr Usyk to overcome Tyson Fury in a potential full division unification. There are ongoing discussions to stage Fury vs. Usyk in the early part of 2023. Last month, Uysk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles with a twelve round...
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
Boxing Scene
Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!
Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"
Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares: At That Time [Before Eye Injury], I Woulda Beat ‘Tank’ Davis
Abner Mares is 36 years old and he hasn’t fought in more than four years. The three-division champion is thus realistic about his comeback. He intends to take “one fight at a time” and hasn’t spoken about boxing any of the champions in the 130-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz: We Picked Luis Ortiz Because He's A Real Top Ten Guy
There are many top heavyweights who view Luis Ortiz as an obstacle they’d rather avoid if given the chance. Andy Ruiz views the former two-time title challenger as a springboard to reclaim past glory. The two will collide this Sunday atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Still Open To Fighting Uysk At Catchweight: ‘It’s Difficult, But…I Like That Kind of Challenge’
Canelo Alvarez evidently has not lost interest in a potential catchweight bout with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Mexican superstar suggested earlier this year, in May, ahead of his light heavyweight title fight with Dmitry Bivol, that he would welcome a fight with the Ukrainian, albeit at a catchweight of 201 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Would Face Chris Eubank Jr. Next: I'll Fight Him Whenever, He Knows That
Former world champion Liam Smith is hoping that his upcoming fight against Hassan Mwakinyo will lead to a world title shot. Smith returns before his home fans, this Saturday, when he faces Mwakinyo at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena. The Liverpool fighter was in action back in April, when he stopped...
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison: “I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”
If Danny Garcia truly wanted to, he could have remained in the welterweight division and attempted to make a second title run. However, after years of squeezing down his fairly big frame to the 147-pound weight limit, the Philadelphia native believed he was in need of a reprieve. While somewhat...
Boxing Scene
Ra'eese Aleem: I Have To Remind People What I Bring To The Table
Ra’eese Aleem long ago signed a blank check for a fight against any junior featherweight in the world. There haven’t been many takers to this point, particularly not the division’s unbeaten and unified titlists Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8KOs) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8KOs). Fulton and Aleem are both aligned with Premier Boxing Champions and have appeared on the same shows. Their paths have yet to cross, however, no matter how hard Aleem has banged the drum for such a fight—or any at the top level.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser
Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and hard-hitting top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz went face-to-face at the final press conference Thursday before they meet in the ring this Sunday, September 4 headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photos by Stephanie Trapp)
Boxing Scene
Alberto Puello Hopes To Unify Titles With The Ponce-Matias Vacant IBF Title Winner
Alberto Puello made history in August when he captured the vacant WBA super lightweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw was able to fend off a stern challenge from the rugged Botirzhon Akhmedov in Hollywood, Florida to win a split decision in a bout televised by Showtime. Puello made history with the victory, becoming the first Dominican to win a world title in the weight class.
Boxing Scene
Cameron: I Know I’m a Better All-Round Fighter Than McCaskill
As BoxingScene.com reported late last night, Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed super lightweight world title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).
Boxing Scene
Edwin De Los Santos: I Don't Consider Myself A Substitute, I've Been Training Two Months For This Fight
Edwin De Los Santos takes exception to carrying the replacement opponent label heading into this weekend. The description is technically true, as the Dominican southpaw was tabbed to replace an unavailable Jezreel Corrales against unbeaten lightweight Jose Valenzuela this Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Corrales was unable to secure a travel visa in time to make the trip from Panama, with the development along with confirmation of De Los Santos as the new opponent revealed to the public Wednesday afternoon.
