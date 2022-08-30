The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).

