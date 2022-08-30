ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'

The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’

The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Every Fight Is Important; This One, In Particular, Is Crucial To My Career

Luis Ortiz believes he still has enough fight left in him to make history for his boxing-rich nation. The career-long desire to become Cuba’s first-ever heavyweight champion remains a focal point for the 43-year-old southpaw, who has twice tried and failed to achieve that dream. His 2022 campaign has been dedicated to positioning himself for a third shot at boxing’s most storied prize, the latest step coming against Andy Ruiz (34-2, 22KOs) who will forever remain the first-ever Mexican boxer to win a heavyweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Boxing Scene

Rahman: Everything Fury Can Do in Boxing - Usyk Can Do It Better!

Former WBC heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has tabbed Oleksandr Usyk to overcome Tyson Fury in a potential full division unification. There are ongoing discussions to stage Fury vs. Usyk in the early part of 2023. Last month, Uysk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles with a twelve round...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Fox Sports#Combat#Crypto Com Arena#Wbc
Boxing Scene

Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!

Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"

Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz: We Picked Luis Ortiz Because He's A Real Top Ten Guy

There are many top heavyweights who view Luis Ortiz as an obstacle they’d rather avoid if given the chance. Andy Ruiz views the former two-time title challenger as a springboard to reclaim past glory. The two will collide this Sunday atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Tony Harrison: “I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”

If Danny Garcia truly wanted to, he could have remained in the welterweight division and attempted to make a second title run. However, after years of squeezing down his fairly big frame to the 147-pound weight limit, the Philadelphia native believed he was in need of a reprieve. While somewhat...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ra'eese Aleem: I Have To Remind People What I Bring To The Table

Ra’eese Aleem long ago signed a blank check for a fight against any junior featherweight in the world. There haven’t been many takers to this point, particularly not the division’s unbeaten and unified titlists Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8KOs) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8KOs). Fulton and Aleem are both aligned with Premier Boxing Champions and have appeared on the same shows. Their paths have yet to cross, however, no matter how hard Aleem has banged the drum for such a fight—or any at the top level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Photos: Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser

Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and hard-hitting top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz went face-to-face at the final press conference Thursday before they meet in the ring this Sunday, September 4 headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photos by Stephanie Trapp)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Alberto Puello Hopes To Unify Titles With The Ponce-Matias Vacant IBF Title Winner

Alberto Puello made history in August when he captured the vacant WBA super lightweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw was able to fend off a stern challenge from the rugged Botirzhon Akhmedov in Hollywood, Florida to win a split decision in a bout televised by Showtime. Puello made history with the victory, becoming the first Dominican to win a world title in the weight class.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Cameron: I Know I’m a Better All-Round Fighter Than McCaskill

As BoxingScene.com reported late last night, Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed super lightweight world title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Edwin De Los Santos: I Don't Consider Myself A Substitute, I've Been Training Two Months For This Fight

Edwin De Los Santos takes exception to carrying the replacement opponent label heading into this weekend. The description is technically true, as the Dominican southpaw was tabbed to replace an unavailable Jezreel Corrales against unbeaten lightweight Jose Valenzuela this Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Corrales was unable to secure a travel visa in time to make the trip from Panama, with the development along with confirmation of De Los Santos as the new opponent revealed to the public Wednesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy