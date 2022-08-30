Leesburg 8-Year-Old Flees Suspicious Man Who Asked Child To Get In His Car

The Leesburg police are searching for a suspicious man who asked a juvenile to get into his vehicle, officials said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on August 28, the 8-year-old was riding their bike in a parking lot in the Evans Ridge Apartments, when the unknown man asked the child to get into his gray, four-door vehicle, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

When the juvenile dropped their bike and ran away from the scene, the suspect drove off, authorities reported.

The suspect was described as a black male with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt, police said.

Residents of the apartment complex were asked by police to check their personal surveillance systems.

Anyone else with information should contact police at 703-771-4500.