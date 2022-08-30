ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg Best Buy Hit By Shoplifting Trio: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago

Fredericksburg police seek to identify three individuals who shoplifted from a Best Buy, officials said.

On August 25, surveillance footage showed three suspects, an adult woman and two adult men, leaving with items they stole, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

The woman was wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt with matching pants, and a disposable face mask, police said.

One of the male suspects was wearing glasses, a white baseball hat, a white shirt and black pants, authorities said.

The last suspect, a man, was tattooed, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball hat, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identities should contact police at 540-373-3122.

