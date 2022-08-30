Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Ravens playing a dangerous waiting game with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could be costly
Playing hardball with an MVP -- a face-of-the-franchise quarterback -- is a game of high stakes poker, and the Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of one with Lamar Jackson. Recent history suggests it's a 50/50 proposition of working things out with the 2019 unanimous league MVP. The Green Bay...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
CBS Sports
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Nick Kwiatkoski: Re-signs with Atlanta
The Falcons re-signed Kwiatkoski on Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Kwiatkoski was released ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he's since returned to team after the Falcons opened up numerous roster spots by placing a plethora of players on IR. The veteran linebacker is expected to share backup duties with rookie Troy Andersen behind the starting duo of Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker.
CBS Sports
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Surprisingly makes final roster
Miller made the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster over Tyler Johnson, the team's official site reports. Johnson had the far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed by the Texans off waivers. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver and a reserve option at returner, but it's certainly conceivable he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season given his speed and past body of work with Tom Brady.
CBS Sports
Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Out for season with rib injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't...
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Claims roster spot
Shakir remains on Buffalo's initial 53-man roster following Tuesday's wave of cuts, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir's inclusion on the roster was expected, as he's shined all summer, showing that his playmaking ability and football acumen exceed his fifth-round draft status. For now, Shakir appears to be the fifth receiver on the depth chart, but since the No. 3 and No. 4 options -- Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder -- play primarily out of the slot, Shakir could have a strong footprint in a high-powered offense if the Bills happen to be without one of Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis at any point.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Looks good at practice
Toney (leg) is practicing Wednesday and appears to be healthy, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery, and while he made it back on the field in late July for the early part of training camp, he then missed most of August with a leg injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he's hopeful Toney will be ready for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022: Ravens top list, Panthers could surprise
One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first. Last year, that team...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Goes yard in win
Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Nootbaar continues to flex power late in the season, as he's gone deep six times in his last 16 games, accounting for more than half of his 11 homers this year. In that span, he's added three doubles, a triple, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored while finding a home in the leadoff spot against right-handers. The surge at the plate has Nootbaar up to a .244/.360/.478 slash line with 34 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases through 253 plate appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Hits on field Friday
Pasqualino (shoulder) hit on the field ahead of Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pasquantino has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 due to right shoulder discomfort, but manager Mike Matheny said Friday that the 24-year-old is getting closer to a return. It's not yet clear whether Pasquantino will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Royals.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets Friday off
Cabrera will get the day off Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera made 13 consecutive starts after getting the call from Triple-A, but he will miss his second straight start Friday. Aaron Judge will slide over to right field for Cabrera and Aaron Hicks will play in center.
