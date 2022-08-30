Read full article on original website
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Jordan Fisher Wasn't a 'Gilmore Girls' Fan, But His Wife Sure Is
Jordan Fisher, of Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between fame, didn't grow up geeking out about Gilmore Girls, but someone else he knows did: his wife, Ellie Woods. "I wasn't a big. fan," he admitted to Parade in a recent interview. "But my wife was and...
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
An 'AGT' Shocker! Find Out Who Went Home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Results Night Four and Who Made the Finale!
With so many acts on night four of the Live Shows having had difficulties in winning over the judges, the results show took on even more importance than normal to see if America agreed with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, who had given out tougher than normal critiques to the acts.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest
Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Kelis Shares A Word On Grief After The Loss Of Husband Mike Mora
If there’s anything to be learned from the singer’s experience, it’s her sense of grace and gratitude
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern Over Bet That Her Marriage Wouldn't Last
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sep. 1, 2022. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared a sweet black and white throwback snap from their wedding—with Prinze kissing her hand—to commemorate the occasion. “20 💫,” she captioned the post as love...
Emma Hemming Willis Opens Up About 'Grief' Following Bruce Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis
Emma Hemming Willis is speaking out about grief following her husband Bruce Willis' diagnosis with aphasia earlier this year. The model, 44, posted a video montage to Instagram in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on August 30, where she divulged how she's been spending her summer coping with grief.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Nick Cannon Praises 5-Year-Old 'Genius' Son on First Day of Second Grade
Nick Cannon was a proud dad ahead of his son's first day of school!. Cannon celebrated a huge milestone as his 5-year-old son took on second grade. In an Instagram post, The Masked Singer host shared a photo of Golden posing before the big day on Aug. 29. Golden can...
Shay Mitchell Serves Important Message in Witty TikTok Video
Shay Mitchell is letting everyone know that it's okay to live your best life however you see fit!. The actress posted a witty video on TikTok on Tuesday that showcased her eating a variety of extremely delicious-looking foods. In the clip, audio is playing that says, "I've decided I'm going...
WATCH: Simone Biles Channels Her Inner Talk Show Host With Help From Fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski
In an upcoming episode of the new Snap original series–Daring Simone Biles–that follows the Olympic and World Championship medalist as she takes on all-new risks trying things she's never done before, Simone Biles is challenged to host her very own talk show. As she assumes the role of...
Barbie Debuts Gloria Estefan Collectors Doll for Singer's 65th Birthday
Gloria Estefan just got the best birthday present ever. Earlier today, it was announced that the seven-time Grammy winner would receive her very own Barbie doll. The custom Mattel creation was modeled after Estefan's likeness, and the doll's accessories are said to be inspired by the singer's Cuban-American heritage. While...
Avril Lavigne Honored With Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Avril Lavigne officially has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eight-time Grammy nominated Canadian singer celebrated her newfound accolades with a ceremony in Hollywood, California on Aug. 31. Lavigne's fiancé, who is known professionally as Mod Sun, a few of her friends, and fellow collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.
SI Swimsuit Model Georgina Burke Reveals How She Deals With Online Haters
Boss babes do boss things... especially when it comes to letting haters online know they don't have as much power as they sometimes like to think!. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Georgina Burke is not one to mess with, and she apparently learned some of her hate defense tactics from body-positive advocate, Hunter McGrady.
'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
LeAnn Rimes Reveals How She Celebrated Her 40th Birthday in Instagram Video
LeAnn Rimes welcomed her 40th birthday with stunning scenery, plenty of baked goods and her loved ones by her side. The country singer celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday, Aug. 28, but she was so tuned into the celebrations, she didn’t share any updates on social media until a few days later.
