(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO