Salina man just out of jail arrested after unmarked pursuit
SALINE COUNTY —Two people from Salina were jailed after a pursuit on Interstate 135 Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol contacted Salina police that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year
Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
Local first responders, USD 305 and SRHC staff train for active shooters
This week the Salina Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Regional Health Center, and USD 305 staff participated in active shooter training. Salina Regional Health Center was gracious enough to provide a space to train, provided role players, and were able to train their staff along with officers, deputies, and EMS personnel. Thank you SRHC for the continued support and partnership in this endeavor. Great training and experience for all involved.
Compressor, copper line stolen from north Salina business
More than $5,000 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina business earlier this month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Thursday and Saturday, someone pried up the sheet metal on a storage building in the 1100 block of N. 12th Street that is owned by Kansas Homes and Movers.
Counterfeit Suspect Caught on Camera
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a thief caught on camera passing counterfeit money. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on Tuesday of this week officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron, Salina. At approximately 5:22 AM a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting. “Officers located...
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Salina man nabbed on warrants, requested drug charges
A Salina man suspected of stealing a bicycle in a central Salina neighborhood was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after he fled on foot. A witness told police of seeing a man in a gray shirt and shorts riding off on a bicycle from a neighbor's residence in the 600 block of Montrose Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
Saline County's K-9 Maggie persuades wanted man to exit garage
NEW CAMBRIA - A man wanted on multiple warrants finally exited a garage in which he was hiding from deputies thanks to the persuasion of K-9 Maggie. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to New Cambria for a welfare check Monday afternoon. While at the residence in the 100 block of Mill Street, one of the deputies saw Alyssa Baker, 31, of Salina, who he knew to have an active warrant. She was taken into custody without incident, Soldan said.
Lincoln woman hospitalized in Salina after rear-end crash
OTTAWA COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Bonnie I. Strutt, 75, Lincoln, was westbound on Kansas 18 six miles east of Tescott. The driver failed to slow and...
Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam
ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
Resurfacing work set for some Salina streets yet this week
On Thursday and Friday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
Kan. man jailed after disturbance between neighbors, standoff
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple requested charges after a stand-off in Junction City. On Tuesday afternoon, the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance between neighbors on the 800 block of Skyline Drive, according to a media release.
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
Chip seal work scheduled for several Salina streets Thursday
On Thursday, Circle C Paving and Construction LLC of Goddard will begin the City of Salina’s annual chip seal project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Chip sealing is a method of pavement surface treatment which prolongs the serviceability of streets by sealing the surface. Combined with joint and crack sealing, this surface treatment program extends the service life of pavement.
