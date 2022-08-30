Read full article on original website
Nine innovations created by Purdue University researchers
Purdue University researchers have developed several innovations in the agriculture field. There are almost 60 available to bring to market through licensing or other commercialization agreements with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization. Here are nine of those innovations:. Certification of grass-fed quality characteristics of beef. Researchers at...
Tackling food insecurity in uncertain times
Food insecurity is often a topic of discussion in agriculture, but often within the frame of how will the industry feed a growing population. But the sad reality is that food insecurity is a challenge right here at home, and a large percentage of the funding promulgated in the Farm Bill is dedicated to solving the complex challenge of helping farmers feed their fellow Americans.
FDA to host listening session on regulation of animal food claims
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine has announced that registration is now open for a virtual public listening session on the agency's regulation of animal foods with certain types of claims such as environmental benefits (e.g., reduced greenhouse emissions), production claims (e.g., growth promotion, feed efficiency), and claims about effects on the animal microbiome.
Pennsylvania invests more than $2 million in agricultural research
This week Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced grants totaling more than $2 million were awarded to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state's $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
This Week in Agribusiness, September 3, 2022
Mike Pearson and Max Armstrong update from The Farm Progress Show. Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture gives an update on climate smart agriculture. Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress, shares an update from the outcome of the 2022 Farm Progress Show, the international attendance, as well as the new products unveiled throughout the show. Matt previews the Husker Harvest Days coming up September 13 – 15, 2022.
7 ag stories you might have missed
Were you busy attending the Farm Progress Show this week in Boone, Iowa with other farmers and ag professionals? Or, perhaps you were busy polishing up your equipment and making last-minute repairs before harvest? Either way, we’ve put together a roundup of the top headlines in agriculture from the past week to bring you up-to-speed.
Early-weaning considerations
Early weaning of calves can be a practical way to reduce pressure on pastures, and help extend forage and hay supplies during times of drought. With parts of North and South Dakota facing severe drought, chances are some producers might be considering early weaning of their beef calves. Experts from...
Use body condition score as a management tool
Body mass index is one measure that people use to evaluate their overall health when talking with their medical team. In much the same way, veterinarians and beef producers are able to measure the well-being of the cow herd by assigning a body condition score of each animal, according to the experts at Kansas State University's Beef Cattle Institute speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.
5 Trending headlines in the beef world
Let’s face it, school is back in session, fall is around the corner and that means we are getting ready for the winter months. But before you do, check out these five stories to know what’s been happening in the beef world. 1. Cattle movement suspension is extended...
Feeder cattle prices gaining strength
The feeder cattle market has really flexed its muscles as we have moved through summer. The October CME© feeder cattle futures contract has increased by more than $10 per cwt since May and this can been seen in the market for heavy feeder cattle. Heavy feeders typically make their highs around this time of year, but calf markets are increasing counter-seasonally. A strong calf market going into fall is a good sign for cow-calf operators that calve in the spring and will be marketing calves in the coming months. The chart below shows steer calf prices in the Southern Plains, which have been increasing through July and August.
Feeding cows during a drought: Not for the faint of heart
Drought conditions influenced forage and grain production for nearly two years. Forage and grain yields are expected to be somewhere between 1/3 and ½ of normal. Pasture yield is also low or already out. Feeding and managing cows while coping with these conditions is a challenge complicated further by costs associated with feed delivery. Cow-calf producers must incorporate three considerations that greatly affect cow feeding costs under current economic conditions: feeding group size, energy density of feed and fuel cost.
