wwnytv.com
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
wwnytv.com
Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country. “With the onset of the pandemic, and moved...
wwnytv.com
Accessible boat launch helps disabled get on the water
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of the open water can be freeing, but for kayakers with physical disabilities, it can still have some limitations. However, a new accessible boat launch is helping more people embrace that freeing feeling. Tom Lazore is a member of the 10th Mountain Division’s...
wwnytv.com
Fish spawning projects complete, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two projects to create new spawning habitats for native north country fish are complete. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the projects in Chaumont Bay and in the Black River near Dexter will help walleye, lake sturgeon, lake whitefish and cisco.
wwnytv.com
Ella M. Pattison, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ella M. Pattison, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 30th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 73 years old. A celebration of life will be announced in the future at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Adams Fire Department to hold 113th Labor Day weekend bash
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A 112-year tradition is about to turn into 113 as the Adams Fire Department prepares for its Labor Day weekend bash. Between Sunday and Monday, you can head to the fire department for a weekend full of food, games and music. Monday at 11 a.m....
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2004 for a look back at the MDA Labor Day Telethon. Watch the story by then reporter Chris Onorato on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Weather vane successfully removed from historic Watertown Church
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 3 years, Steve Massaro has turned a piece of history into a passion project. He has been working to restore Watertown’s 132-year-old First Baptist Church. It has earned him a unique title. “As Pastor Jeff Smith Says, I’m the clock master....
wwnytv.com
Expanding public transportation in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plans to expand public transportation from the city of Watertown to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Watertown resident Anne Walton uses the bus to do errands and says the lack of a bus route beyond the city limits can make it hard for her and others to get around.
2 Central NY teens dead after contacting live wires after truck crashes into downed tree
Redfield, N.Y. — Two teens are dead after they came in contact with live wires after a truck crashed into a downed tree in Oswego County Wednesday night, deputies said. Dead are Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek and Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, deputies said. Young was driving...
Traffic alert: Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 481 North in Oswego County
Phoenix, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 481 North are closed after a vehicle crash near Phoenix, according to the state Department of Transportation. The lane closure started at 3:55 near Exit 13 to County Route 57A (Schroeppel), according to a traffic alert. The closure is expected to last...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
wwnytv.com
The future of Watertown’s historic Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new façade is in the works for Watertown’s historic Paddock Arcade. “I feel like it’s a staple for the city and everybody loves the Paddock Arcade, so for us, we’re just proud of being able to restore it,” said Jake Johnson, who recently purchased the property.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Guinea pigs, mice & finches - oh, my
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several small animals came to the Jefferson County SPCA this week. They were part of a hoarding case in the Rochester area. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says there are rabbits, guinea pigs, spiny mice, and zebra finches. The main shelter on Water Street in Watertown...
wwnytv.com
A look back at Pine Camp’s ‘Great Horse Stampede’
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - We’re nearing the 105th anniversary of the Great Horse Stampede at Fort Drum, which at the time was called Pine Camp. It’s September 5, 1917, and the United States had just entered World War I. Soldiers at Pine Camp still relied heavily on horses for transportation.
wwnytv.com
Heuvelton diner reopening after reaching tax payment deal
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - After striking a deal with the state, L.E.A.’s Diner in Heuvelton will be back open on Sunday. On Wednesday, the state Department of Taxation and Finance seized the property for failure to pay sales tax. Owner Steve Bogardus said that after he took over...
wwnytv.com
Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening on August 31st, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 pm on Monday September 12th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. He...
wwnytv.com
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton diner has been seized by the state Department of Taxation and Finance. Bright orange signs are in the windows of L.E.A.’s Diner on North State Street. The signs read, “This property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in...
wwnytv.com
Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY. Born on October 23, 1932 at the Theresa Hosptial, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Pearl Lawrence and Elizabeth Reddick Pickert and a 1950 graduate of Antwerp High School.
